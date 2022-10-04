See how Madison-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

The undefeated Waunakee football team moved up one spot to No. 2 and Verona cracked the Top 10 in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Warriors (7-0) defeated Oregon 48-0 and Kimberly, which had been second last week, dropped to sixth after a 31-21 loss to Fond du Lac.
Verona (6-1) moved into the poll at No. 10, while Sun Prairie East (5-2) was among the teams that also received votes in the Large Division. Mukwonago remained top-ranked.
In the Medium Division, Lodi (6-1) fell from seventh to 10th following its 42-14 loss to Columbus (7-0), which remained No. 3.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was a unanimous selection at No. 1, followed by Mayville, Columbus and Monroe.
Reedsburg and Lakeside Lutheran were among schools also receiving votes.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis.
St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland will seek his 500th career victory when his team plays Saturday night at Lomira. Hyland, whose career spans 52 years, is the second-most winning active high school football coach in the nation and the winningest in the state, according to a release about the game. He started coaching at St. Mary’s Springs in 1971.
Belleville, which moved into the Top 10, and Mondovi rounded out the Small Division rankings — tied for 10th.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
High School football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (9); 7-0; 99; 1
2. Waunakee - 7-0; 87; 3
3. Bay Port - 7-0; 80; 4
4. Neenah (1) 7-0; 72; 5
5. Onalaska - 7-0; 57; 6
6. Kimberly - 6-1; 48; 2
7. Muskego - 6-1; 42; T7
8. Brookfield Central - 6-1; 22; T10
9. West De Pere - 7-0; 13; T10
10. Verona - 6-1;12; NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.
Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10); 7-0; 100; 1
2. Mayville - 7-0; 83; 2
3. Columbus - 7-0; 80; 3
4. Monroe - 7-0; 75; 4
5. Racine St. Catherine's - 7-0; 56; 6
6. Ellsworth - 6-1; 44; 8
7. Little Chute - 7-0; 41; NR
8. West Salem - 6-1; 32; 10
9. Freedom - 6-1; 19; 5
10. Lodi - 6-1; 12; 7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Maple Northwestern 1.
Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9); 7-0; 99; 1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 7-0; 88; 2
3. Eau Claire Regis - 7-0; 82; 3
4. Colby - 7-0; 70; 4
5. Coleman - 7-0; 57; 5
6. Darlington - 6-1; 46; 7
7. Cashton - 7-0; 39; 8
8. Edgar - 6-1; 29; 9
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 7-0; 13; 10
10. Belleville - 7-0; 10; NR
(tie) Mondovi - 6-1; 10; 6
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.
Janesville Craig (4-2-1) at Verona (6-1)
Verona (5-0 Big Eight Conference) leads Middleton by one game and can clinch at least a share of the Big Eight Conference title with a victory. Quarterback Kaden Kittleson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Wesley Briquelet, in the Wildcats’ 42-0 victory over Madison La Follette last Thursday. Craig (3-2 Big Eight) topped Madison East 41-14 last Friday. Jake Schaffner rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and threw one touchdown pass, while Owen Shucha had 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cougars, who are tied for third with Madison Memorial.
Sun Prairie West (4-3) at DeForest (4-3)
Sun Prairie West (2-3 in the Badger Large) and DeForest (4-1 in the Badger Small) meet in a crossover game. Sun Prairie West comes off a 21-14 victory over Beaver Dam. Jay Dayne and Jonathan Weah both ran for touchdowns, with Weah’s score proving the winner in the fourth quarter. DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes ran for four touchdowns and passed for another in a 42-41 victory over Fort Atkinson last week. His fourth touchdown run pulled the Norskies within 41-40 with 2:53 left before DeForest pulled ahead on a 2-point conversion pass from Brody Hartig to Alex Van Ooyen. It was DeForest’s fourth consecutive victory.
Stoughton (3-4) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1)
Cole Sarbacker rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns as Stoughton (3-2 Badger Small) defeated Portage 31-19 last week. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-0 Badger Small) is in first place, one game ahead of DeForest. Kasey Helgeson threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and Trenton Owens ran for two scores in a 47-20 victory over Watertown. The Vikings led 27-0 at halftime. Friday’s game is scheduled for Mount Horeb.
