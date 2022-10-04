See how Madison-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

The undefeated Waunakee football team moved up one spot to No. 2 and Verona cracked the Top 10 in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Warriors (7-0) defeated Oregon 48-0 and Kimberly, which had been second last week, dropped to sixth after a 31-21 loss to Fond du Lac.

Verona (6-1) moved into the poll at No. 10, while Sun Prairie East (5-2) was among the teams that also received votes in the Large Division. Mukwonago remained top-ranked.

In the Medium Division, Lodi (6-1) fell from seventh to 10th following its 42-14 loss to Columbus (7-0), which remained No. 3.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was a unanimous selection at No. 1, followed by Mayville, Columbus and Monroe.

Reedsburg and Lakeside Lutheran were among schools also receiving votes.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis.

St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland will seek his 500th career victory when his team plays Saturday night at Lomira. Hyland, whose career spans 52 years, is the second-most winning active high school football coach in the nation and the winningest in the state, according to a release about the game. He started coaching at St. Mary’s Springs in 1971.

Belleville, which moved into the Top 10, and Mondovi rounded out the Small Division rankings — tied for 10th.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High School football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (9); 7-0; 99; 1

2. Waunakee - 7-0; 87; 3

3. Bay Port - 7-0; 80; 4

4. Neenah (1) 7-0; 72; 5

5. Onalaska - 7-0; 57; 6

6. Kimberly - 6-1; 48; 2

7. Muskego - 6-1; 42; T7

8. Brookfield Central - 6-1; 22; T10

9. West De Pere - 7-0; 13; T10

10. Verona - 6-1;12; NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10); 7-0; 100; 1

2. Mayville - 7-0; 83; 2

3. Columbus - 7-0; 80; 3

4. Monroe - 7-0; 75; 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's - 7-0; 56; 6

6. Ellsworth - 6-1; 44; 8

7. Little Chute - 7-0; 41; NR

8. West Salem - 6-1; 32; 10

9. Freedom - 6-1; 19; 5

10. Lodi - 6-1; 12; 7

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Maple Northwestern 1.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9); 7-0; 99; 1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 7-0; 88; 2

3. Eau Claire Regis - 7-0; 82; 3

4. Colby - 7-0; 70; 4

5. Coleman - 7-0; 57; 5

6. Darlington - 6-1; 46; 7

7. Cashton - 7-0; 39; 8

8. Edgar - 6-1; 29; 9

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 7-0; 13; 10

10. Belleville - 7-0; 10; NR

(tie) Mondovi - 6-1; 10; 6

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.