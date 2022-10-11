See how Madison-area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

All season long Waunakee has been ranked inside the top four of the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll.

The Warriors finally took over the top spot when the latest poll was released Tuesday after previously unbeaten Mukwonago suffered its first loss of the season last Friday. Waunakee, which beat Milton 59-0 to secure a share of the Badger Large Conference title, received eight of nine first-place votes; the other vote went to No. 2 Bay Port.

Verona (7-1) held its No. 10 spot in the Large Division poll after earning its seventh consecutive win with a 35-6 victory over Janesville Craig. Sun Prairie East (6-2) received votes for a third consecutive week after the Cardinals routed Watertown 69-6.

Capitol Conference rivals Columbus and Lodi held their respective spots in the Medium Division poll for the second straight week as the Cardinals and Blue Devils checked in at No. 3 and No. 10, respectively.

The Cardinals (8-0) had no problem handling Lakeside Lutheran, winning 54-13 to clinch at least a share of the Capitol Conference title. The Blue Devils, who dropped to No. 10 last week after falling to the Cardinals, rolled past New Glarus/Monticello 42-7.

Coupled with the Capitol Conference foes, Reedsburg received votes in the Medium Division poll for the third time in four weeks after the Beavers (7-1) cruised past Tomah 41-14.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained the unanimous selection at No. 1, while undefeated teams Mayville, Columbus, Monroe and Little Chute rounded out the top-five.

The Small Division remained unchanged with top-ranked Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas and No. 3 Eau Claire Regis. The Ledgers, who received eight of nine first-place votes, topped Lomira 35-7 to give longtime coach Bob Hyland his 500th career victory.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High school football poll

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waunakee (8);8-0;88;2

2. Bay Port (1);8-0;82;3

3. Kimberly;7-1;63;6

4. Onalaska;8-0;61;5

5. Mukwonago;7-1;49;1

6. Neenah;7-1;37;4

7. Muskego;7-1;34;7

8. West De Pere;8-0;30;9

9. Brookfield Central;7-1;24;8

10. Verona;7-1;13;10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6, Appleton North 3, Kettle Moraine 2, Menasha 2, Hartland Arrowhead 1.

Medium Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9);8-0;90;1

2. Mayville;8-0;74;2

3. Columbus;8-0;69;3

4. Monroe;8-0;68;4

5. Little Chute;8-0;50;7

6. Ellsworth;7-1;46;6

7. West Salem;7-1;38;8

8. Freedom;7-1;22;9

9. Racine St. Catherine's;7-1;15;5

10. Lodi;7-1;14;10

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6, Reedsburg 3.

Small Division

School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (8);8-0;89;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);8-0;82;2

3. Eau Claire Regis;8-0;71;3

4. Colby;8-0;62;4

5. Coleman;8-0;49;5

6. Darlington;7-1;45;6

7. Cahston;8-0;38;7

8. Edgar;7-1;20;8

9. Kenosha St. Joseph;8-0;16;9

10. Mondovi;7-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7, Markesan 5, Belleville 2.