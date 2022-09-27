See how Madison-area teams fared in the latest Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee is bulldozing through the competition late in the season. Last week, the Warriors crushed Sun Prairie West 52-0 in a Badger Large Conference game, led by quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, who was a perfect 9 of 9 for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

For their accomplishments, the Warriors earned one first-place vote and moved a spot to the No. 3 ranking in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll.

Why serving and receiving are make-or-break components in high school girls volleyball Coaches want their servers to create chaos for opposing teams by hitting seams or targeting specific returners. Quality returns of serve, meanwhile, put the attack in motion.

Verona received three votes in the Large Division for the second week in a row and Baraboo got two votes while Sun Prairie East earned one vote.

Mukwonago remained in first place in the Large Division, earning seven first-place votes after defeating No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead 31-30 last week. Kimberly also earned one first-place vote and was ranked second after defeating Oshkosh West 41-21 last week.

Why Middleton's setter chose the East Coast for her college volleyball destination Evin Jordee is the third Middleton volleyball player to verbally commit to an NCAA Division I program. She hopes their talent and chemistry leads to a state berth.

In the Medium Division, Lodi took care of business over Big Foot, 40-7, to stay undefeated and move up three spots to No. 7.

The Associated Press

High school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Mukwonago (7);6-0;88;1

2. Kimberly (1); 6-0;77;2

3. Waunakee (1);6-0;69; 4

4. Bay Port;6-0;68;3

5. Neenah;6-0;55;6

6. Onalaska;6-0; 36;8

7. Muskego;5-1;35;7

T-7. Hartland Arrowhead;5-1;35;5

9. River Falls;6-0;12;NR

10. Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR

(tie) West De Pere;6-0;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

How high school golfers create strategies for the state tournament There are a myriad of factors into reaching state. Here's how local girls golfers familiarize themselves with courses throughout the season and in the weeks leading up to postseason play.

Medium Division (301-899)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1

2. Mayville;6-0;71;2

3. Columbus;6-0;68;4

4. Monroe;6-0;65;3

5. Freedom;6-0;54;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's ;6-0;41; 6

7. Lodi;6-0;30;10

8. Ellsworth;5-1;29;T8

9. Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8

10. West Salem;5-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. St. Mary's Springs (8); 6-0;89;1

2. Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2

3. Regis;6-0;72;3

4. Colby ;6-0;64;4

5. Coleman;6-0;49;5

6. Mondovi;6-0;36;7

7. Darlington;5-1;33;6

8. Cashton;6-0;19;NR

9. Edgar;5-1;15;8

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; 6-0;12;10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.