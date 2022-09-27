See how Madison-area teams fared in the latest Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee is bulldozing through the competition late in the season. Last week, the Warriors crushed Sun Prairie West 52-0 in a Badger Large Conference game, led by quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, who was a perfect 9 of 9 for 194 yards and four touchdowns.
For their accomplishments, the Warriors earned one first-place vote and moved a spot to the No. 3 ranking in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll.
Verona received three votes in the Large Division for the second week in a row and Baraboo got two votes while Sun Prairie East earned one vote.
Mukwonago remained in first place in the Large Division, earning seven first-place votes after defeating No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead 31-30 last week. Kimberly also earned one first-place vote and was ranked second after defeating Oshkosh West 41-21 last week.
In the Medium Division, Lodi took care of business over Big Foot, 40-7, to stay undefeated and move up three spots to No. 7.
The Associated Press
High school football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Mukwonago (7);6-0;88;1
2. Kimberly (1); 6-0;77;2
3. Waunakee (1);6-0;69; 4
4. Bay Port;6-0;68;3
5. Neenah;6-0;55;6
6. Onalaska;6-0; 36;8
7. Muskego;5-1;35;7
T-7. Hartland Arrowhead;5-1;35;5
9. River Falls;6-0;12;NR
10. Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR
(tie) West De Pere;6-0;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1
2. Mayville;6-0;71;2
3. Columbus;6-0;68;4
4. Monroe;6-0;65;3
5. Freedom;6-0;54;5
6. Racine St. Catherine's ;6-0;41; 6
7. Lodi;6-0;30;10
8. Ellsworth;5-1;29;T8
9. Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8
10. West Salem;5-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. St. Mary's Springs (8); 6-0;89;1
2. Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2
3. Regis;6-0;72;3
4. Colby ;6-0;64;4
5. Coleman;6-0;49;5
6. Mondovi;6-0;36;7
7. Darlington;5-1;33;6
8. Cashton;6-0;19;NR
9. Edgar;5-1;15;8
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; 6-0;12;10
Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.
Oregon (4-2, 3-1) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)
A battle of two of the top three teams in the Badger Large Conference will take place in Waunakee this week. Garett Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Sun Prairie West 52-0 last week. Meantime, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going in a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a very tough Waunakee squad.
Madison West (2-4, 2-2) at Madison Memorial (4-2, 2-2)
The Spartans began the season with a 4-0 record, but they’ve lost back-to-back games the last two weeks. Most recently, the Spartans lost 27-20 to Big Eight Conference foe Verona last week. The Spartans are due for a victory and their next opponent are the Regents, who are coming off a 40-7 loss to Janesville Parker last week.
Portage (4-2, 3-1) at Stoughton (2-4, 2-2)
Since losing to DeForest on Sept. 9, the Warriors have been on a roll, beating Fort Atkinson 26-14 and Milton 31-26 the last two weeks to stay atop of the Badger Small Conference. The Vikings on the other hand started the season on a three-game losing streak, but have gotten back on track, winning two of their last three games to still have a chance at making the postseason with an above .500 league record.
