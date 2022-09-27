 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

See how Madison-area teams fared in the latest Associated Press high school football poll

Garett Lenzendorf

Sun Prairie East's Jack Watkins, left, misses a tackle on Waunakee's Garett Lenzendorf during the first half of a Badger Large Conference game on Sept. 6.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Waunakee is bulldozing through the competition late in the season. Last week, the Warriors crushed Sun Prairie West 52-0 in a Badger Large Conference game, led by quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, who was a perfect 9 of 9 for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

For their accomplishments, the Warriors earned one first-place vote and moved a spot to the No. 3 ranking in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll.

Verona received three votes in the Large Division for the second week in a row and Baraboo got two votes while Sun Prairie East earned one vote.

Mukwonago remained in first place in the Large Division, earning seven first-place votes after defeating No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead 31-30 last week. Kimberly also earned one first-place vote and was ranked second after defeating Oshkosh West 41-21 last week.

In the Medium Division, Lodi took care of business over Big Foot, 40-7, to stay undefeated and move up three spots to No. 7.

The Associated Press

High school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Mukwonago (7);6-0;88;1

2. Kimberly (1); 6-0;77;2

3. Waunakee (1);6-0;69; 4

4. Bay Port;6-0;68;3

5. Neenah;6-0;55;6

6. Onalaska;6-0; 36;8

7. Muskego;5-1;35;7

T-7. Hartland Arrowhead;5-1;35;5

9. River Falls;6-0;12;NR

10. Brookfield Central;5-1;5;NR

(tie) West De Pere;6-0;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Catholic Memorial (9);6-0;90;1

2. Mayville;6-0;71;2

3. Columbus;6-0;68;4

4. Monroe;6-0;65;3

5. Freedom;6-0;54;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's ;6-0;41; 6

7. Lodi;6-0;30;10

8. Ellsworth;5-1;29;T8

9. Brodhead/Juda;6-0;25;T8

10. West Salem;5-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. St. Mary's Springs (8); 6-0;89;1

2. Aquinas (1);6-0;80;2

3. Regis;6-0;72;3

4. Colby ;6-0;64;4

5. Coleman;6-0;49;5

6. Mondovi;6-0;36;7

7. Darlington;5-1;33;6

8. Cashton;6-0;19;NR

9. Edgar;5-1;15;8

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; 6-0;12;10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

