See how Madison-area teams fared in the final Associated Press high school football poll

The Waunakee football team clobbered Beaver Dam 42-0 to end the regular season.

The Warriors received eight first-place votes and were voted the top team in the large division of the final Associated Press high school football poll.

Verona shut out Madison West 44-0 and moved up two spots to No. 8.

Sun Prairie East re-enters the top 10 of the large division after beating Stoughton 76-7.

Lodi fell out of the top 10 in the medium division after losing 28-10 to Lake Mills.

The two top teams in the medium division and small division were Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Regis, respectively.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

High school football poll

Here is the Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waunakee (8);9-0;98;1

2. Bay Port (2) 9-0;92;2

3. Kimberly;8-1;75;3

4. Onalaska;9-0;70;4

5. Mukwonago;8-1;61;5

6. Neenah;8-1;50;6

7. Muskego;8-1;41 ;7

8. Verona;8-1;29;10

9. West De Pere;7-1;11;8

10. Sun Prairie East;7-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (10);9-0;100;1

2. Mayville;9-0;88;2

3. Columbus;9-0;74;3

4. Monroe;9-0;70;4

5. Little Chute;9-0;59;5

6. Ellsworth;8-1;47;6

7. West Salem;8-1;45;7

8. Freedom;8-1;27;8

9. Racine St. Catherine's;8-1;21;9

10. Northwestern;9-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.

Smal Division

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Regis (8);9-0;97;3

2. St. Mary's Springs (1);8-1;85;1

3. Aquinas (1);8-1;77;2

4. Coleman;9-0;72;5

5. Darlington;8-1;54;6

6. Cashton;9-0;48;7

7. Edgar;8-1;30;8

(tie) Colby;8-1;30;4

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;9-0;18;9

10. Mondovi; 8-1;12;10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.