See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee was ranked fourth in the Large Division in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Warriors (4-0) slipped one spot after a 19-6 victory over Monona Grove last Friday.

Madison Memorial (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.

Mukwonago remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by No. 2 Kimberly and No. 3 Bay Port after four weeks.

Madison Edgewood (4-0) moved up one spot to seventh in the Medium Division.

Edgewood, Columbus and Lodi currently lead the Capitol Conference and all were in the Medium Division poll. Columbus was ranked sixth and Lodi received honorable-mention recognition. Lodi and Edgewood play Friday night in a game scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Monroe was second.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained top-ranked in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas. Region team Belleville earned honorable-mention recognition.

The Associated Press 

High school football poll

¶ Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1

2. Kimberly (2); 4-0; 80;2

3. Bay Port 4-0;66; 4

4. Waunakee 4-0; 63; 3

5. Muskego  4-0; 60; 5

6. Hartland Arrowhead 4-0; 41; 6

7. Neenah 4-0; 32; 7

8. Brookfield Central 4-0; 31; 8

9. Franklin 3-1; 14; 9

10. Onalaska 4-0; 12

Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9); 4-0; 90;1

2. Monroe 4-0; 74; 2

3. Rice Lake 4-0; 70; 3

4. Mayville 4-0; 55; 5

5. Freedom 4-0; 54; 4

6. Columbus 4-0; 40; 7

7. Madison Edgewood 4-0; 37; 8

8. Ellsworth 3-1; 23; 6

9. Racine St. Catherine's 4-0; 20; 10

10. New Berlin Eisenhower 4-0; 12

Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (8); 4-0; 89;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 4-0; 78;2

3. Eau Claire Regis 4-0; 73;3

4. Edgar 4-0; 65; 4

5. Colby 4-0; 47; 5

6. Coleman 4-0; 39; 6

7. Darlington 3-1; 35; 7

8. Mondovi 4-0; 22; 8

9. Bangor 4-0; 18; 9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4-0; 9; 10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

