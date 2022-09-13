See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee was ranked fourth in the Large Division in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-0) slipped one spot after a 19-6 victory over Monona Grove last Friday.
Madison Memorial (4-0) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.
Mukwonago remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by No. 2 Kimberly and No. 3 Bay Port after four weeks.
Madison Edgewood (4-0) moved up one spot to seventh in the Medium Division.
Edgewood, Columbus and Lodi currently lead the Capitol Conference and all were in the Medium Division poll. Columbus was ranked sixth and Lodi received honorable-mention recognition. Lodi and Edgewood play Friday night in a game scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.
People are also reading…
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Monroe was second.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained top-ranked in the Small Division, followed by No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas. Region team Belleville earned honorable-mention recognition.
The Associated Press
High school football poll
¶ Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1
2. Kimberly (2); 4-0; 80;2
3. Bay Port 4-0;66; 4
4. Waunakee 4-0; 63; 3
5. Muskego 4-0; 60; 5
6. Hartland Arrowhead 4-0; 41; 6
7. Neenah 4-0; 32; 7
8. Brookfield Central 4-0; 31; 8
9. Franklin 3-1; 14; 9
10. Onalaska 4-0; 12
¶ Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.
Medium Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9); 4-0; 90;1
2. Monroe 4-0; 74; 2
3. Rice Lake 4-0; 70; 3
4. Mayville 4-0; 55; 5
5. Freedom 4-0; 54; 4
6. Columbus 4-0; 40; 7
7. Madison Edgewood 4-0; 37; 8
8. Ellsworth 3-1; 23; 6
9. Racine St. Catherine's 4-0; 20; 10
10. New Berlin Eisenhower 4-0; 12
¶ Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.
Small Division
School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (8); 4-0; 89;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1); 4-0; 78;2
3. Eau Claire Regis 4-0; 73;3
4. Edgar 4-0; 65; 4
5. Colby 4-0; 47; 5
6. Coleman 4-0; 39; 6
7. Darlington 3-1; 35; 7
8. Mondovi 4-0; 22; 8
9. Bangor 4-0; 18; 9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4-0; 9; 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.
Vote for the Week 5 high school football game we should cover
Lodi (4-0) vs. Madison Edgewood (4-0)
Lodi, Edgewood and Columbus share the Capitol Conference lead at 2-0. Lodi comes off a dramatic 37-36 victory over Beloit Turner last week. Mason Lane rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score that gave Lodi a 37-30 lead. Edgewood topped New Glarus/Monticello 43-19 as Mason Folkers rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Abe Thompson ran for another score. The game is now scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.
Madison Memorial (4-0) at Middleton (1-3)
Memorial, atop the Big Eight with Verona, defeated Madison East 63-20 last week. Charlie Erlandson threw six touchdown passes in his 10 completions, Kamarion Parker rushed for 114 yards and Mekai Ward and Brock Weiler both caught two touchdown passes. Middleton dropped a hard-fought 13-7 decision to Verona. Bryce Falk rushed for 113 yards and Gabe Passini threw for one touchdown.
Sun Prairie West (3-1) at Sun Prairie East (2-2)
This will be the first meeting between the Sun Prairie schools since West opened this school year. Brady Rhoads passed for a touchdown and ran for another in Sun Prairie West’s 31-14 loss to Milton last week. The defeat snapped the Wolves’ three-game winning streak. Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes, Evan Richmond had two scoring receptions and Cortez LeGrant Jr. rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Beaver Dam. A new city championship trophy will be unveiled at a pregame tailgate (first Border Blitz BBQ from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), where proceeds will go to the Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that benefits people in northeastern Dane County.
Vote now
Week 5 Game of the Week
Vote for which Week 5 high school football game the State Journal should cover