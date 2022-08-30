See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

The Waunakee football team was ranked third in the Large Division in the first Associated Press high school football poll for this season.

The AP state rankings were released Tuesday.

Mukwonago (2-0) was top-ranked in the Large Division, followed by Kimberly (2-0) and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (2-0), which opened the season with victories over DeForest and Middleton.

Madison Memorial (2-0), Sun Prairie West (2-0) and Sun Prairie East (1-1) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.

Mukwonago defeated Sun Prairie East 55-45 last week. Sun Prairie East plays host to Waunakee at 7 p.m. Friday.

In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood (2-0) was ranked ninth.

Edgewood is in the Capitol Conference this season for football and the Capitol had excellent representation in the poll. Columbus was sixth, Edgewood ninth and Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Lodi received honorable-mention recognition.

Edgewood plays at Lake Mills on Friday, Lakeside Lutheran travels to Lodi and Walworth Big Foot will be at Columbus.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked and Monroe was No. 2 in the Medium Division.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division. La Crosse Aquinas was second and Eau Claire Regis third.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points

1. Mukwonago (6);2-0;69

2. Kimberly (1);2-0;57

3. Waunakee;2-0;44

4. Muskego;2-0;41

5. Bay Port;2-0;37

T-6. Neenah;2-0;21

T-6. Hartland Arrowhead;2-0;21

8. Franklin;1-1;16

9. Brookfield Central;2-0;13

10. Mequon Homestead;1-1;12

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7, Fond du Lac 7, Oak Creek 7, Sussex Hamilton 7, Sun Prairie West 6, Sun Prairie East 6, Madison Memorial 6, New Richmond 6, West De Pere 4, River Falls 4.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6);2-0;66

2. Monroe;2-0;51

3. Rice Lake;2-0;47

T-4. Ellsworth;1-1;28

T-4. Freedom 2-0;28

6. Columbus;2-0;27

7. Mayville;2-0;24

8. Pewaukee (1);1-1;22

9. Madison Edgewood;2-0;21

10. Racine St. Catherine’s;2-0;11

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9, New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Minocqua Lakeland 7, Maple Northwestern 6, Brodhead/Juda 5, Hammond St. Croix Central 5, Kewaskum 4, Lake Mills 3, Lodi 2, Grafton 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points

1. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (3);2-0;61

2. La Crosse Aquinas (4);2-0;57

3. Eau Claire Regis;2-0;48

4. Edgar;2-0;34

5. Coleman; 2-0;24

T-6. Colby;2-0;22

T-6. Mondovi;2-0;22

8. Black Hawk/Warren (IL);2-0;21

9. Darlington;1-1;19

10. Bangor;2-0;18

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16, Cashton 16, Kenosha St. Joseph 9, Auburndale 6, Shiocton 5, Markesan 5, Potosi/Cassville 1, Manawa 1.