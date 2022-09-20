See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee has steadily and easily cleared every hurdle this season in holding onto one of the top rankings in the Large Division in The Associated Press high school football poll.
The Warriors continued that trend by holding onto their No. 4 ranking in this week’s poll, released Tuesday. Waunakee cruised to a 70-13 win over Watertown last week for its 25th consecutive win since the start of the 2020 alternate fall season.
Along with the Warriors, Verona received two votes in the Large Division for the first time this season, while Madison Memorial dropped out of the poll. The Wildcats (4-1) have won four straight games following last week’s 26-19 win over Janesville Parker, while the Spartans (4-1) suffered their first loss off the season in a 45-21 defeat against Middleton last week.
Mukwonago remained atop the Large Division poll after defeating previously fifth-ranked Muskego, 24-6, last week. The Indians received 10 of 11 first-place votes with No. 2 Kimberly garnering the other and Bay Port rounding out the top-3.
The Cardinals build a 34-7 halftime and cruise to a 54-7 victory over the Wolves,
Lodi replaced Madison Edgewood in the top-10 of the Medium Division poll after the Blue Devils knocked off the Crusaders, 20-3, last week. The Blue Devils (5-0) broke into the rankings at No. 10 for the first time this year.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Mayville leapfrogged Monroe for the No. 2 spot, while the Cheesemakers dropped to No. 3.
In the Small Division, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained at No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote for the third consecutive week. That other tally continued to go to second-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, and Eau Claire Regis maintained its final spot in the top-three.
The Associated Press
High school football poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1
2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2
3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3
4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4
5. Arrowhead;5-0;65;6
6. Neenah;5-0;56;7
7. Muskego;4-1;41;5
8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10
9. Franklin;4-1;25;9
10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1
2. Mayville;5-0;84;4
3. Monroe;5-0;79;2
4. Columbus;5-0;71;6
5. Freedom;5-0;68;5
6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9
7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3
T-8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8
T-8. Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR
10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW
1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2
3. Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3
4. Colby;5-0;76;5
5. Coleman;5-0;52;6
6. Darlington;5-0;45;7
7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8
8. Edgar;4-1;27;4
9. Bangor;5-0;22;9
10. Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.
Monona Grove (2-3) at DeForest (2-3)
The Norskies have turned around things with back-to-back wins, including a 41-0 romp over Stoughton last week, after a rocky 0-3 start to the season. Quarterback Mason Keyes appears to have found his groove after throwing for 253 yards and a score on an efficient 19-of-23 passing against the Vikings. The Silver Eagles have dropped consecutive contests after falling to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld 28-6, last week. Brady Voss totaled 146 total yards, including 71 yards rushing and Monona Grove's lone score on seven attempts, in the loss.
Sun Prairie East (3-2) at Oregon (4-1)
The Cardinals' high-powered attack has delivered dominant consecutive wins outscoring Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West by a combined score of 96-7 over the last two weeks. Jerry Kaminski has thrown for 431 yards and six touchdowns in that span, including 216 and three scores in last week's 54-7 win in the inaugural rivalry win over the Wolves. The Panthers have been the surprise of the Badger Large Conference with the undefeated start to league play. Oregon rolled past Sauk Prairie last week 33-8 behind 180 yards on 20 carries from Jeremiah Rockiett after grinding out two wins.
Madison Memorial (4-1) at Verona (4-1)
The Wildcats ground out a second straight one-score win, edging Janesville Parker 26-19 last week. That should benefit Verona this week, when it welcomes a Spartans team coming off its first loss of the season against Middleton, a 45-21 setback. Trey Engram continues to fuel the Wildcats offense after rushing for 156 yards and a score on 32 carries against the Vikings. Memorial was held to its season-low against the Cardinals. The Spartans will need to shore up defensively after giving up 477 total yards, including 313 on the ground, in the loss.
