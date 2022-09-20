See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

Waunakee has steadily and easily cleared every hurdle this season in holding onto one of the top rankings in the Large Division in The Associated Press high school football poll.

The Warriors continued that trend by holding onto their No. 4 ranking in this week’s poll, released Tuesday. Waunakee cruised to a 70-13 win over Watertown last week for its 25th consecutive win since the start of the 2020 alternate fall season.

Along with the Warriors, Verona received two votes in the Large Division for the first time this season, while Madison Memorial dropped out of the poll. The Wildcats (4-1) have won four straight games following last week’s 26-19 win over Janesville Parker, while the Spartans (4-1) suffered their first loss off the season in a 45-21 defeat against Middleton last week.

Mukwonago remained atop the Large Division poll after defeating previously fifth-ranked Muskego, 24-6, last week. The Indians received 10 of 11 first-place votes with No. 2 Kimberly garnering the other and Bay Port rounding out the top-3.

Lodi replaced Madison Edgewood in the top-10 of the Medium Division poll after the Blue Devils knocked off the Crusaders, 20-3, last week. The Blue Devils (5-0) broke into the rankings at No. 10 for the first time this year.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division and was a unanimous choice for that spot. Mayville leapfrogged Monroe for the No. 2 spot, while the Cheesemakers dropped to No. 3.

In the Small Division, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs remained at No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote for the third consecutive week. That other tally continued to go to second-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, and Eau Claire Regis maintained its final spot in the top-three.

The Associated Press

High school football poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1

2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2

3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3

4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4

5. Arrowhead;5-0;65;6

6. Neenah;5-0;56;7

7. Muskego;4-1;41;5

8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10

9. Franklin;4-1;25;9

10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4, River Falls 3, West De Pere 3, Verona 2, Baraboo 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1

2. Mayville;5-0;84;4

3. Monroe;5-0;79;2

4. Columbus;5-0;71;6

5. Freedom;5-0;68;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9

7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3

T-8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8

T-8. Brodhead/Juda;5-0;22;NR

10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14, West Salem 12, New Berlin West 11, Madison Edgewood 11, Mosinee 7, Reedsburg 6.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School FPV;Rec;Pts;LW

1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2

3. Eau Claire Regis;5-0;89;3

4. Colby;5-0;76;5

5. Coleman;5-0;52;6

6. Darlington;5-0;45;7

7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8

8. Edgar;4-1;27;4

9. Bangor;5-0;22;9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph;5-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8, Markesan 7, Cambria-Friesland 7, Belleville 5, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 4, Auburndale 3.