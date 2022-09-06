 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP FOOTBALL

See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

  • 0
Garett Lenzendorf

Waunakee's Garett Lenzendorf dives for extra yards during Friday's Badger Large Conference game against Sun Prairie East. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

The second Associated Press high school football poll of the season was released Tuesday and Waunakee was still ranked third behind Mukwonago and Kimberly, respectively, in the Large Division.

The Warriors (3-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, are coming off an impressive 28-13 victory over Sun Prairie East to open up Badger Large Conference play.

Madison Memorial (3-0) continued its unbeaten streak last week with a 23-16 Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Parker and earned honorable mention in the Large Division.

People are also reading…

In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 8 after a 49-35 Capitol Conference victory over Lake Mills. Columbus (3-0) and Lodi (3-0), which are also in the Capitol Conference, drubbed Big Foot 75-6 and Lakeside Lutheran 21-7, respectively, to stay undefeated as well. The Cardinals dropped down a spot to No. 7 while the Blue Devils earned honorable mention recognition.

The Warriors travel to Monona Grove, a Badger Small Conference team, for a Badger crossover game. In the Capitol Conference, Columbus will travel to Lake Mills while Edgewood will travel to New Glarus/Monticello, and Lodi will host Beloit Turner.

Catholic Memorial earned the top spot in the Medium Division while Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was the top team in the Small Division.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points

1. Mukwonago (7);3-0;79

2. Kimberly (1);3-0;69

3. Waunakee;3-0;55

4. Bay Port;3-0;52

5. Muskego;3-0;46

6. Hartland Arrowhead;3-0;40

7. Neenah;3-0;38

8. Brookfield Central;3-0;22

9. Franklin;2-1;18

10. Appleton North;3-0;7

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points

1. Catholic Memorial (8);3-0;80

2. Monroe;3-0;68

3. Rice Lake;3-0;65

4. Freedom;3-0;45

5. Mayville;3-0;36

6. Ellsworth;2-1;32

7. Columbus;3-0;31

8. Edgewood;3-0;26

9. Pewaukee;3-0;16

10. Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;11

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points

1. St. Mary's Springs (7);3-0;79

2. Aquinas (1);3-0;69

3. Regis;3-0;63

4. Edgar;3-0;57

5. Colby;3-0;41

6. Coleman;3-0;36

7. Darlington;3-0;29

8. Mondovi;3-0;26

9. Bangor;3-0;14

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;3-0;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2023 Wisconsin ILB commit Tyler Jansey playing offense, special teams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics