See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

The second Associated Press high school football poll of the season was released Tuesday and Waunakee was still ranked third behind Mukwonago and Kimberly, respectively, in the Large Division.

The Warriors (3-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, are coming off an impressive 28-13 victory over Sun Prairie East to open up Badger Large Conference play.

How a trick play helped Waunakee flip momentum to defeat Sun Prairie East A play installed this week allowed the defending state champions to regain momentum and continue the state's longest winning streak.

Madison Memorial (3-0) continued its unbeaten streak last week with a 23-16 Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Parker and earned honorable mention in the Large Division.

Defense secures Madison Memorial victory in battle of unbeatens Madison Memorial's offense had been the catalyst to a 2-0 start, but it's the defense that stepped up in Big Eight Conference play against Janesville Parker.

In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 8 after a 49-35 Capitol Conference victory over Lake Mills. Columbus (3-0) and Lodi (3-0), which are also in the Capitol Conference, drubbed Big Foot 75-6 and Lakeside Lutheran 21-7, respectively, to stay undefeated as well. The Cardinals dropped down a spot to No. 7 while the Blue Devils earned honorable mention recognition.

Why high school athletes, coaches relish a return to normalcy this fall Since March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the state's high school sports scene.

The Warriors travel to Monona Grove, a Badger Small Conference team, for a Badger crossover game. In the Capitol Conference, Columbus will travel to Lake Mills while Edgewood will travel to New Glarus/Monticello, and Lodi will host Beloit Turner.

Catholic Memorial earned the top spot in the Medium Division while Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was the top team in the Small Division.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points

1. Mukwonago (7);3-0;79

2. Kimberly (1);3-0;69

3. Waunakee;3-0;55

4. Bay Port;3-0;52

5. Muskego;3-0;46

6. Hartland Arrowhead;3-0;40

7. Neenah;3-0;38

8. Brookfield Central;3-0;22

9. Franklin;2-1;18

10. Appleton North;3-0;7

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points

1. Catholic Memorial (8);3-0;80

2. Monroe;3-0;68

3. Rice Lake;3-0;65

4. Freedom;3-0;45

5. Mayville;3-0;36

6. Ellsworth;2-1;32

7. Columbus;3-0;31

8. Edgewood;3-0;26

9. Pewaukee;3-0;16

10. Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;11

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points

1. St. Mary's Springs (7);3-0;79

2. Aquinas (1);3-0;69

3. Regis;3-0;63

4. Edgar;3-0;57

5. Colby;3-0;41

6. Coleman;3-0;36

7. Darlington;3-0;29

8. Mondovi;3-0;26

9. Bangor;3-0;14

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;3-0;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.