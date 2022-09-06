See how Madison-area teams fared in The Associated Press high school football poll

The second Associated Press high school football poll of the season was released Tuesday and Waunakee was still ranked third behind Mukwonago and Kimberly, respectively, in the Large Division.
The Warriors (3-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs, are coming off an impressive 28-13 victory over Sun Prairie East to open up Badger Large Conference play.
A play installed this week allowed the defending state champions to regain momentum and continue the state's longest winning streak.
Madison Memorial (3-0) continued its unbeaten streak last week with a 23-16 Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Parker and earned honorable mention in the Large Division.
Madison Memorial's offense had been the catalyst to a 2-0 start, but it's the defense that stepped up in Big Eight Conference play against Janesville Parker.
In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 8 after a 49-35 Capitol Conference victory over Lake Mills. Columbus (3-0) and Lodi (3-0), which are also in the Capitol Conference, drubbed Big Foot 75-6 and Lakeside Lutheran 21-7, respectively, to stay undefeated as well. The Cardinals dropped down a spot to No. 7 while the Blue Devils earned honorable mention recognition.
The Warriors travel to Monona Grove, a Badger Small Conference team, for a Badger crossover game. In the Capitol Conference, Columbus will travel to Lake Mills while Edgewood will travel to New Glarus/Monticello, and Lodi will host Beloit Turner.
Catholic Memorial earned the top spot in the Medium Division while Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was the top team in the Small Division.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Points
1. Mukwonago (7);3-0;79
2. Kimberly (1);3-0;69
3. Waunakee;3-0;55
4. Bay Port;3-0;52
5. Muskego;3-0;46
6. Hartland Arrowhead;3-0;40
7. Neenah;3-0;38
8. Brookfield Central;3-0;22
9. Franklin;2-1;18
10. Appleton North;3-0;7
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School;Record;Points
1. Catholic Memorial (8);3-0;80
2. Monroe;3-0;68
3. Rice Lake;3-0;65
4. Freedom;3-0;45
5. Mayville;3-0;36
6. Ellsworth;2-1;32
7. Columbus;3-0;31
8. Edgewood;3-0;26
9. Pewaukee;3-0;16
10. Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;11
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School;Record;Points
1. St. Mary's Springs (7);3-0;79
2. Aquinas (1);3-0;69
3. Regis;3-0;63
4. Edgar;3-0;57
5. Colby;3-0;41
6. Coleman;3-0;36
7. Darlington;3-0;29
8. Mondovi;3-0;26
9. Bangor;3-0;14
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;3-0;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.
Middleton (1-2) at Verona (2-1)
The Cardinals might have a losing record to begin the season, however a big 55-14 victory over Madison La Follette could be just what the doctors ordered if they want to have success in the Big Eight Conference. The Cardinals will travel to Verona to continue league play against a tough Wildcats team that’s won the last two games by a combined 80-6 against Madison East last week and Oshkosh West on Aug. 26.
Milton (0-3) at Sun Prairie West (3-0)
Sun Prairie West is a first-year program that has found success in the first three weeks of the 2022 season. The Wolves, who have a three-headed monster in the backfield, are led by Jonathan Weah (226 yards, two touchdowns), Samuel James (224, 4) and Jay Dayne (224, 2), who each have rushed for more than 200 yards and have at least two touchdowns apiece. They will be ready to go when the Red Hawks come to town this week. Milton is coming off a 21-20 double-overtime heartbreaker to Oregon (2-1) last week.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-1) at Sauk Prairie (1-2)
So far this season, the Eagles have been in some tight matchups. Besides the 35-14 loss to Reedsburg (3-0) on Aug. 26, Sauk Prairie defeated Baraboo (2-1) 23-13 to start the season and was edged by Portage (2-1) 16-14 last week to begin Badger Small Conference play. Now, they’ll play host to a Mount Horeb/Barneveld squad that has beaten DeForest (0-3) and McFarland (0-3).
Madison West (0-3) at Madison La Follette (0-3)
The Regents and the Lancers haven’t won a game thus far. However, both have new coaches this season. The Lancers scored a combined 50 points in the first two weeks, but both of their opponents put up 50-plus against their defense — Kenosha Indian Trail (2-1) won 56-20 on Aug. 19 and Monona Grove (2-1) won 50-30 on Aug. 25. Middleton (1-2) also beat the Lancers 55-14 last week. Meanwhile, the Regents were held scoreless, 35-0, last week against Janesville Craig (2-0-1) and 0-46 to begin the season. The Regents did score 10 points in a 39-10 loss to Sun Prairie West (3-0) on Aug. 26.