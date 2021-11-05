Second-half showing sends Sun Prairie past Middleton

SUN PRAIRIE — At halftime, Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski exhorted his team to take better care of the football.
The Middleton defense had forced three Sun Prairie turnovers in the first half Friday night. And that led to 17 first-half points for Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal football game in windy conditions at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
After the break, Sun Prairie handled the ball with better security, controlled the line of scrimmage more effectively and used its rushing game — led by Cortez LeGrant — in making a second-half comeback that resulted in a 31-24 victory.
“Our line really helped me out,” said LeGrant, who rushed for 148 yards on 25 carries and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. “We wanted to run more inside and get some hard yards (in the second half). We talked about it (at halftime): `No more turnovers, we need to finish all of our drives and make sure we secure the win.’’’
Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie secured the win and will meet Mukwonago, the top seed in its bracket, in a state semifinal next week in Oconomowoc. Mukwonago defeated second-seeded Muskego 35-14 Friday night.
“It feels great, man,” Kaminski said. “Anytime you can get a win and keep winning, it’s awesome. I’m just so proud of our seniors.”
Junior Alex Oehrlein kicked a 32-yard third-quarter field goal and LeGrant, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound running back who bounced back from a second-quarter fumble, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter and on a 36-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play as Sun Prairie (12-0) erased a 17-14 halftime deficit.
The 58-yard scoring drive began after Sun Prairie sophomore Sam Ostrenga came up with an interception with 5:52 left.
Middleton (8-4) closed within 31-24 on senior Elijah Gray’s 11-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining.
“We made too many mistakes, unfortunately,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “You can’t have all those penalties and we left two touchdowns on the field. … We had all the momentum at halftime and we came out in the second half and couldn’t get the momentum on our side. It was tough.”
Middleton scored its 17 first-half points after Sun Prairie turnovers.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half with too many turnovers,” Kaminski said. “I felt like we left a lot of points on the board. We challenged our kids not to turn it over. … But you have to give Middleton credit. They came to play. … We’re happy with how it ended up tonight.”
Middleton senior Tanner Ballweg opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left in the first quarter. The 41-yard scoring drive was set up by senior T.J. Bauer’s recovery of Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga’s fumble.
Sun Prairie answered with a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski to Iowa commit Ostrenga with 5:25 left in the first quarter, then scored again on Kaminski’s 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Davis Hamilton 8:55 before halftime.
But Middleton rallied from the 14-7 deficit, with two touchdowns within 38 seconds.
Middleton senior linebacker Blake Van Buren intercepted a Kaminski pass with 4:24 left in the second quarter, putting Middleton at the Sun Prairie 21-yard line. That led to junior Owen Halverson’s 24-yard field goal with 1:42 left before halftime.
On the next series, Kaminski threw the ball backward LeGrant. He didn’t handle the ball cleanly, resulting in a fumble that Middleton sophomore linebacker Sam Pilof scooped up for a 40-yard touchdown and a 17-14 lead with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter.
“Our defense is lights out,” Pertzborn said. “They played great all year.”
Sun Prairie tied the game at 17 on Oehrlein’s 32-yard field with 6:27 left in the third quarter, prior to LeGrant’s touchdowns.
“I feel great,” LeGrant said about the victory. “I feel like our team has a real chance to win the state championship, and with everyone together, I think we can do it.”
Kaminski threw for 209 yards. Middleton sophomore Gabe Passini – who returned to play after suffering a dislocated index finger on his throwing hand, Pertzborn said – threw for 137 yards.
Sun Prairie won the regular-season meeting 26-21 Oct. 8 in Middleton, breaking away from a 14-14 tie with a third-quarter touchdown pass from Jerry Kaminski to Connor Stauff and Hamilton’s fourth-quarter interception return for a score.
Sun Prairie advanced to Friday’s game with victories over Madison La Follette 63-20 and Fond du Lac 35-20, while Middleton topped Madison Memorial 33-3 and host Wisconsin Rapids 21-20.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).
— Jon Masson