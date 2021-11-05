 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second-half showing sends Sun Prairie past Middleton
0 Comments
alert
WIAA FOOTBALL | SUN PRAIRIE 31, MIDDLETON 24

Second-half showing sends Sun Prairie past Middleton

  • 0

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving…

SUN PRAIRIE — At halftime, Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski exhorted his team to take better care of the football.

The Middleton defense had forced three Sun Prairie turnovers in the first half Friday night. And that led to 17 first-half points for Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal football game in windy conditions at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

After the break, Sun Prairie handled the ball with better security, controlled the line of scrimmage more effectively and used its rushing game — led by Cortez LeGrant — in making a second-half comeback that resulted in a 31-24 victory.

“Our line really helped me out,” said LeGrant, who rushed for 148 yards on 25 carries and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. “We wanted to run more inside and get some hard yards (in the second half). We talked about it (at halftime): `No more turnovers, we need to finish all of our drives and make sure we secure the win.’’’

Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie secured the win and will meet Mukwonago, the top seed in its bracket, in a state semifinal next week in Oconomowoc. Mukwonago defeated second-seeded Muskego 35-14 Friday night.

“It feels great, man,” Kaminski said. “Anytime you can get a win and keep winning, it’s awesome. I’m just so proud of our seniors.”

Junior Alex Oehrlein kicked a 32-yard third-quarter field goal and LeGrant, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound running back who bounced back from a second-quarter fumble, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter and on a 36-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play as Sun Prairie (12-0) erased a 17-14 halftime deficit.

The 58-yard scoring drive began after Sun Prairie sophomore Sam Ostrenga came up with an interception with 5:52 left.

Middleton (8-4) closed within 31-24 on senior Elijah Gray’s 11-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining.

“We made too many mistakes, unfortunately,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “You can’t have all those penalties and we left two touchdowns on the field. … We had all the momentum at halftime and we came out in the second half and couldn’t get the momentum on our side. It was tough.”

Middleton scored its 17 first-half points after Sun Prairie turnovers.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half with too many turnovers,” Kaminski said. “I felt like we left a lot of points on the board. We challenged our kids not to turn it over. … But you have to give Middleton credit. They came to play. … We’re happy with how it ended up tonight.”

Middleton senior Tanner Ballweg opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left in the first quarter. The 41-yard scoring drive was set up by senior T.J. Bauer’s recovery of Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga’s fumble.

Sun Prairie answered with a 76-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski to Iowa commit Ostrenga with 5:25 left in the first quarter, then scored again on Kaminski’s 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Davis Hamilton 8:55 before halftime.

But Middleton rallied from the 14-7 deficit, with two touchdowns within 38 seconds.

Middleton senior linebacker Blake Van Buren intercepted a Kaminski pass with 4:24 left in the second quarter, putting Middleton at the Sun Prairie 21-yard line. That led to junior Owen Halverson’s 24-yard field goal with 1:42 left before halftime.

On the next series, Kaminski threw the ball backward LeGrant. He didn’t handle the ball cleanly, resulting in a fumble that Middleton sophomore linebacker Sam Pilof scooped up for a 40-yard touchdown and a 17-14 lead with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter.

“Our defense is lights out,” Pertzborn said. “They played great all year.”

Sun Prairie tied the game at 17 on Oehrlein’s 32-yard field with 6:27 left in the third quarter, prior to LeGrant’s touchdowns.

“I feel great,” LeGrant said about the victory. “I feel like our team has a real chance to win the state championship, and with everyone together, I think we can do it.”

Kaminski threw for 209 yards. Middleton sophomore Gabe Passini – who returned to play after suffering a dislocated index finger on his throwing hand, Pertzborn said – threw for 137 yards.

Sun Prairie won the regular-season meeting 26-21 Oct. 8 in Middleton, breaking away from a 14-14 tie with a third-quarter touchdown pass from Jerry Kaminski to Connor Stauff and Hamilton’s fourth-quarter interception return for a score.

Sun Prairie advanced to Friday’s game with victories over Madison La Follette 63-20 and Fond du Lac 35-20, while Middleton topped Madison Memorial 33-3 and host Wisconsin Rapids 21-20.

— Jon Masson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' overtime win against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics