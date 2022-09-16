 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live scores from week 5 of Madison-area high school football

Here are the Week 5 scores followed by the schedule for Week 6.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Sun Prairie East 54, Sun Prairie West 7 FINAL

McFarland 48, Delavan-Darien 0  HALF

Portage 20, Fort Atkinson 7 Q3

Verona 26, Janesville Parker 12 Q3

Janesville Craig 0, Madison La Follette 0 Q2

Middleton 24, Madison Memorial 14 Q3

Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8 FINAL

Waunakee 70, Watertown 13 FINAL

Lodi 23, Edgewood 7 FINAL

Mount Horeb 28, Monona Grove 6 FINAL

DeForest 41, Stoughton 0 FINAL

Saturday's game

Madison East at Madison West, 11 a.m.

Week 6 schedule

Friday, September 23

McFarland at Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Milton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette at Madison East 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Verona, 7 p.m.

Getting to know Stoughton’s Mason Marggi

