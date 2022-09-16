Live scores from week 5 of Madison-area high school football

Here are the Week 5 scores followed by the schedule for Week 6.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Friday's scores
State Journal Game of the Week: Sun Prairie East 54, Sun Prairie West 7 FINAL
McFarland 48, Delavan-Darien 0 HALF
Portage 20, Fort Atkinson 7 Q3
People are also reading…
Verona 26, Janesville Parker 12 Q3
Janesville Craig 0, Madison La Follette 0 Q2
Middleton 24, Madison Memorial 14 Q3
Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8 FINAL
Waunakee 70, Watertown 13 FINAL
Lodi 23, Edgewood 7 FINAL
Mount Horeb 28, Monona Grove 6 FINAL
DeForest 41, Stoughton 0 FINAL
Saturday's game
Madison East at Madison West, 11 a.m.
Week 6 schedule
Friday, September 23
McFarland at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Edgewood at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Milton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison East 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Verona, 7 p.m.
With Sun Prairie West's opening, the two football programs are filled with players who grew up playing together. Now they line up against each other for the first time Friday.