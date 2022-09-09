 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live scoreboard: Week 4 scores from Madison-area high school football

In the heart of conference play comes a key Big Eight Conference rivalry with Verona hosting Middleton in the State Journal Game of the Week. Meanwhile the four Madison schools compete against each other.

Here are this week's scores and the Week 5 schedule:

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Verona 7, Middleton 0, Q1

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13, Sauk Prairie 7, Q2

DeForest 28, Portage 0, HALF

Waunakee 12, Monona Grove 6, Q2

Fort Atkinson 14, Stoughton 7, Q2

Oregon 14, Watertown 7, Q2

Milton 21, Sun Prairie West 7, Q2

Sun Prairie East 14, Beaver Dam 0, Q2

Madison West 0,Madison La Follette 0, Q1

Madison East 0, Madison Memorial 0, Q1

McFarland 0, Jefferson 0, Q1

Madison Edgewood 0,New Glarus 0, Q1

Week 5 schedule

Friday, Sept. 16

Delavan-Darien at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Lodi at Madison Edgewood (at Verona), 7 p.m.

Oregon at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Verona at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.

