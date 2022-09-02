Live scoreboard: Week 3 scores from Madison-area high school football

The State Journal Game of the Week spotlights Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker. The Vikings make the trip to Mansfield Stadium in a contest of undefeated teams. The Spartans rolled past Waukesha West 35-7 at home in Week 2.

Sun Prairie East fought till the end in a battle against Mukwonago last week, though the Cardinals came up short in the end, 55-45, after rallying from a 24-point deficit early on.

The Cardinals look to bounce back against the team featured in week two's State Journal Game of the Week when they face Waunakee.

Following along for live scoring updates for all of the Madison-area high school football games.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial Q1

DeForest at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Q1

Edgewood at Lake Mills Q1

Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi Q1

Madison La Follette at Middleton Q1

Madison West at Janesville Craig Q1

Monroe at McFarland Q1

Oregon at Milton Q1

Sauk Prairie at Portage Q1

Stoughton at Monona Grove Q1

Sun Prairie West at Watertown Q1

Verona at Madison East Q1

Waunakee at Sun Prairie East Q1

Week 4 schedule

Friday, September 9

McFarland at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at New Glarus, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Portage at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Milton at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.