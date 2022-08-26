 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live scoreboard: Week 2 scores from Madison-area high school football

DeForest's Cale Drinka is hit by Waunakee's Shea DuCharme on a second quarter run. Deforest hosted Waunakee on Sept. 24, 2021. in Badger Conference play.

 Steve Apps, State Journal

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Waunakee 17, Middleton 14 Q4

Lodi 31, McFarland 31 Q3

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19 Q4

Reedsburg 28, Sauk Prairie 14  Q3

Oregon 0, Westosha Central 0 Q1

Beloit Memorial 35, Madison East 28 Q3

Sun Prairie West 24, Madison West 8 Q4

Mukwonago 38, Sun Prairie East 31 Q3

Verona 20, Oshkosh West 0 Q2

Madison Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13 FINAL

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0 FINAL

Thursday's results

Monona Grove 50, Madison La Follette 30

Madison Memorial 35, Waukesha West 7

Wisconsin Rapids 42, Stoughton 13

Week 3 schedule

Friday, September 2

DeForest at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Monroe at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Milton, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Portage, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Verona at Madison East, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

