Live scoreboard: Week 1 scores from Madison-area high school football

High school football brings a radiance among communities that is best displayed with 100 yards of grass or turf and two groups of young men proudly boasting their communities' names across their jerseys.

Waunakee takes the field for the first time since clinching the WIAA Division 2 state championship, Sun Prairie West faces off against Madison East in the Wolves’ inaugural game and Sauk Prairie looks to snap a two-year losing drought as high school football returns for another season.

Madison West has a new leader at the helm in 1999 alum Mike Wolfgram, following Art Bonomie’s resignation this summer amid controversy. The Regents travel to Wauwatosa West.

The return of prep football brings a live scoreboard with all of the Madison area's scores as they happen.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Waunakee 14, DeForest 0 Q1

Madison Memorial 20, Kenosha Tremper 6 Q3

Sauk Prairie 9, Baraboo 0 Q1

Oregon 0, Stoughton 0 Q1

River Valley 0, Madison Edgewood 0 Q1

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0, McFarland 0 Q1

Madison East 0, Sun Prairie West 0 Q1

Kenosha Indian Trail 42, Madison La Follette 6 HALF

Verona 0, Muskego 0 Q1

Wauwatosa West 6, Madison West 0 Q1

Lodi 7, Martin Luther 0 Q1

Thursday's results

Bay Port 38, Middleton 21

Sun Prairie East 55, Monona Grove 0

Week 2 schedule

Thursday, August 25

Monona Grove at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Waukesha West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Prairie du Chien at Madison Edgewood, 4:30 p.m.

Lodi at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial at Madison East, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Mukwonago at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh West at Verona, 7 p.m.