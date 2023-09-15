As the high school football season reaches its fifth week, explore a live scoreboard of the Madison area's scores as they happen
. Thursday's Madison-area high school football scores
Janesville Craig 40, Madison La Follette 0 FINAL
Madison West 43, Madison East 16 FINAL
Middleton 31, Madison Memorial 20 FINAL
Verona 20, Janesville Parker 17 FINAL
Friday's Madison-area high school football scores State Journal Game of the Week: Madison Edgewood at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Williams Bay at Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, 4:15 p.m.
Stoughton at DeForest, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Week 6 Madison-area high school football schedule
Columbus at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at Princeton/Green Lake, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie West at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Walworth Big Foot at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Madison La Follette, noon
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Photos: Verona hangs on to defeat Middleton in Week 4 Big Eight Conference football game
Middleton's Carter Kadow leads his team out against Big Eight Conference rival Verona Friday night.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino throws a 64-yard touchdown pass to Mike Valitchka during Friday's Big Eight Conference game against Middleton.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Elijah Lagomasino throws a 64-yard touchdown pass to Mike Valitchka during Friday's Big Eight Conference game against Middleton.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Mike Valitchka, right, catches a pass over Middleton's Brody Crump for a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Gabe Passini stiff arms Verona's Garrison Codde during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Gabe Passini stiff arms Verona's Brett Burrs during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Chace Bredeson tries to run over Middleton's Oliver Wenning during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Chace Bredeson runs through and arm tackle by Middleton's Kash Hoye during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Chace Bredeson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Friday's Big Eight Conference game against Middleton.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Nolan Waldorf catches Verona's Mike Valitchka from behind after a big game during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona's Chace Bredeson runs for extra yards during Friday's Big Eight Conference game.
MARK MCMULLEN/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
