As the high school football season reaches its fourth week, explore a live scoreboard with all of the Madison area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's Madison-area high school football scores
State Journal Game of the Week: Waunakee 35, Monona Grove 0 Q2
DeForest 21, Portage 14 Q2
Lodi at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Madison East, 7 p.m.
New Glarus/Monticello at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Verona 28, Middleton 7 Q2
Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East 17, Beaver Dam 7 Q2
Sun Prairie West at Milton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights at Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Week 5 Madison-area high school football schedule
Madison West at Madison East, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Verona, 7 p.m.
Williams Bay at Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, 4:15 p.m.
Stoughton at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Lodi, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Photos: Waunakee, Sun Prairie East football meet in crucial conference opener
Waunakee's David Emerich (15) looks for space behind lead blocker Seb Rasmussen (27) after catching a screen pass during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Logan Gross blocks against Waunakee's Wade Bryan during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Robert Booker II eyes the corner of the end zone after hauling in a catch during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Brady Kaufman looks for room to run while trying to evade Waunakee's Sam Hogland during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Vance Johnson fires a pass during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Sam Ostrenga tries to stay on his feet while fighting off Waunakee tacklers during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Ben Lindley speeds away from Sun Prairie East defenders during a run in Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Drew Kavanaugh fires a pass during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Aiden Meinholz boots the opening kickoff of Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Connor Stauff tries to avoid a tackle attempt by Waunakee's Brady Cizek (2) during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Sam Hogland delivers a hit to Sun Prairie East quarterback Drew Kavanaugh as he releases a pass during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Jace Stolte wraps up Waunakee's Ben Lindley for a stop on third down during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Kaden MacKenzie tries to highpoint a pass for a touchdown over Sun Prairie East's Cooper White (18) during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Max Raimer tries to wrap up Waunakee's Vance Johnson during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Cam Marrionneaux (3) leads a crunching tackle on Sun Prairie East's Drew Kavanaugh during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Van Vogler delivers a crunching tackle to Waunakee's Ben Lindley during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Ian Hamilton races for the corner of the end zone after intercepting a pass during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Jackson Waitkus takes down Waunakee's Vance Johnson during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Danny Cotter reacts after his interception during the first quarter of Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener against Sun Prairie East at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East's Brady Kaufman dives for the end zone against a group of Waunakee defenders during Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
