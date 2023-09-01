As the high school football season reaches its third week, explore a live scoreboard with all of the Madison area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Friday's Madison-area high school football scores
State Journal Game of the Week: Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at Kickapoo/LaFarge, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Madison West, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Milton at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Week 4 Madison-area high school football schedule
Friday, Sept. 8
DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Madison East, 7 p.m.
New Glarus/Monticello at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Verona at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie West at Milton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Wisconsin Heights at Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.