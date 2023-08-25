With high school football in full swing, explore a live scoreboard with all of the Madison area's scores as they happen.
Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Thursday's Madison-area high school football scores
Monona Grove 42, Madison La Follette 7
Stoughton 28, Wisconsin Rapids 6
Friday's Madison-area high school football scores
State Journal Game of the Week: Monroe at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Verona at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Menomonie at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Waukesha West, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Westosha Central at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Green Bay Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Madison-area high school football schedule
North Crawford at Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, noon
Week 3 Madison-area high school football schedule Friday, Sept. 1
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at Kickapoo/LaFarge, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Madison West, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Photos: Action from football season opener between rivals Waunakee and DeForest
Waunakee's Rob Booker II (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Jackson Accuardi tries to reel in a pass during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Wade Bryan (99) tries to get past DeForest's Carter Brown during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Jaylen Carter tries to squeeze through Waunakee defenders during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Rob Booker II (9) races towards the corner of the end zone for a touchdown during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Owen Voeck looks to tackle Waunakee's Will Lenoch (72) during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
