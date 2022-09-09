 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are Week 4 scores from Madison-area high school football and the Week 5 schedule

In the heart of conference play comes a key Big Eight Conference rivalry with Verona hosting Middleton in the State Journal Game of the Week. Meanwhile the four Madison schools compete against each other.

Here are this week's scores and the Week 5 schedule:

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Verona 13, Middleton 7 FINAL

DeForest 35, Portage 0

Madison Edgewood 43, New Glarus 19

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20

Madison West 16, Madison La Follette 12

McFarland 35, Jefferson 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21, OT

Sun Prairie East 42, Beaver Dam 0

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Week 5 schedule

Friday, Sept. 16

Delavan-Darien at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Lodi at Madison Edgewood (at Verona), 7 p.m.

Oregon at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Verona at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.

