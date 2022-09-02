 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Here are Week 3 scores from Madison-area high school football and the Week 4 schedule

  • 0

Here are the Week 3 scores followed by the schedule for Week 4.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Madison Memorial 23, Janesville Parker 16 FINAL

Janesville Craig 35, Madison West 0 FINAL

Sun Prairie West 32, Watertown 26 FINAL

People are also reading…

Edgewood 49, Lake Mills 35 FINAL

Verona 53, Madison East 6 FINAL

Portage 16, Sauk Prairie 14 FINAL

Oregon 21, Milton 20 FINAL

Middleton 55, Madison La Follette 14 FINAL

Waunakee 28, Sun Prairie East 13 FINAL

Lodi 21, Lakeside Lutheran 7 FINAL

Monroe 36, McFarland 0 FINAL

Monona Grove 39, Stoughton 0 FINAL

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, DeForest 19 FINAL

Week 4 schedule

Friday, September 9

McFarland at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at New Glarus, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Portage at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Milton at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin volleyball receives 2021 national championship rings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics