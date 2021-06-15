Sauk Prairie selects Randy Wallace as football coach

Randy Wallace was named Sauk Prairie football coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.

Wallace replaces Clay Iverson, who stepped down in March.

Wallace most recently served as an assistant coach working with the offensive and defensive lines on Iverson’s staff, according to a release from Boyer.

Wallace has served as the Sauk Prairie youth football president for the past eight years (a role he currently holds).

“We are excited to add someone with Randy’s experience and connection within the youth and high school coaching ranks and someone with a strong passion and desire to see Sauk Prairie football be successful,” Boyer said in the release. “He knows our kids, school and community well and is looking forward to serving our kids in this new leadership position.

“We are pleased to add Randy to our coaching staff and are looking forward to seeing the football program grow and develop under his leadership.”

