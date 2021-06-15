 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie selects Randy Wallace as football coach
Madison-Edgewood-at-Sauk-Prairie-Wisconsin-high-school-football-03-H9P0212-11062020205501

Sauk Prairie quarterback, Damien Wright-Rodriguez Junior, tries to get outside the contain of Madison Edgewood's Mark Haering in the second quarter, as Madison Edgewood takes on Sauk Prairie in Badger Conference high school football on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon

Randy Wallace was named Sauk Prairie football coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.

Wallace replaces Clay Iverson, who stepped down in March.

Wallace most recently served as an assistant coach working with the offensive and defensive lines on Iverson’s staff, according to a release from Boyer.

Wallace has served as the Sauk Prairie youth football president for the past eight years (a role he currently holds).

“We are excited to add someone with Randy’s experience and connection within the youth and high school coaching ranks and someone with a strong passion and desire to see Sauk Prairie football be successful,” Boyer said in the release. “He knows our kids, school and community well and is looking forward to serving our kids in this new leadership position.

“We are pleased to add Randy to our coaching staff and are looking forward to seeing the football program grow and develop under his leadership.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

