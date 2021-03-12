Sauk Prairie seeks football coach after Clay Iverson steps down

Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer is seeking a new football coach after Clay Iverson recently stepped down.

Iverson, who was hired in 2019 as a coach and teacher, stepped down due to family reasons (the distance from his family). Iverson was making a three-hour commute each day, according to Boyer.

“He/we were hopeful things would work out, but, unfortunately, he had to make the difficult decision to step down,” Boyer wrote in an email.

The position has been posted and Boyer hopes to begin interviews at the end of the month or in early April.

Sauk Prairie finished 6-4 and reached the postseason in Iverson’s first season in 2019. Sauk Prairie dropped a first-round game to Stoughton. Sauk Prairie was 0-8 in fall, 2020.

Prior to coaching at Sauk Prairie, Iverson was an assistant coach at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Before that, he coached high school football for 15 years, including 13 as a head coach — at Pewaukee from 2005-2011 and Mukwonago from 2012-17.

He took over a team that was 2-7 at Pewaukee, then proceeded to have seven consecutive winning seasons and Iverson accumulated the most victories in program history.

Mukwonago had not had a winning season in six consecutive years and Iverson guided Mukwonago to the playoffs in three of the first four years leading the program.

