Clay Iverson has been named Sauk Prairie football coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer announced Monday night.
Iverson’s hiring was approved at Sauk Prairie’s school board meeting Monday night.
Iverson also will be a teacher at the high school next school year.
Iverson most recently was an assistant coach at Carroll University this past season.
Prior to that, he coached high school football for 15 years, including 13 as a head coach – at Pewaukee from 2005-2011 and Mukwonago from 2012-17, according to an email from Boyer.
He took over a team that was 2-7 at Pewaukee, then proceeded to have seven consecutive winning seasons and Iverson accumulated the most victories in program history.
Mukwonago had not had a winning season in six consecutive years and Iverson guided Mukwonago to the playoffs in three of the first four years leading the program.
Boyer said Iverson has experience in building and turning around programs and emphasizes leadership and character development for his students and the athletes he coaches.
His overall high school coaching record is 92-44, including 10 WIAA playoff berths, including four state quarterfinal and one semifinal appearance. He also has been named a conference and district coach of the year.
"We are thrilled to welcome coach Clay Iverson to the Eagle Family,” Boyer said in the release. “It is very rare to find a coach with his track record, passion for coaching and developing student-athletes of high character in today's coaching world. (We were also able to bring coach Amy Schlimgen on board to lead our volleyball program and she fits this mold too).
"Clay was someone we have been high on for some time. His ability to turn around two programs he has led, develop a championship culture (on and off the field) and build strong relationships with his student-athletes were areas of focus for us in identifying our next head coach. I know I can speak for Coach Iverson that we both are excited for the next chapter of Eagle Football.
"We are pleased to have Clay lead our football program and we are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under his leadership.”
Scott Schutt served as Sauk Prairie interim football coach the past two seasons.
Sauk Prairie finished 2-5 in the Badger North Conference and 2-7 overall this past fall.