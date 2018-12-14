Scott Schutt served as Sauk Prairie interim football coach for a second year this season, but indicated he wasn’t interested in the job in a long-term capacity when he agreed to take the job.
That means Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer is seeking a head coach for the school’s football program.
"Scott was interim and we will not be having an interim coach again as we search for a long-term answer," Boyer said in an email.
Sauk Prairie was 2-5 in the Badger North Conference and 2-7 overall.
In 2017, Sauk Prairie was 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the Badger North. Schutt served as interim coach in 2017 after Scott Mirkes resigned less than a week before the first game of the season after taking a teaching job in Oregon.
Football isn’t the only opening.
Boyer said Friday he also is searching for a boys soccer coach and girls volleyball coach.
Trevor Van Laanen was the boys soccer coach and Eleanor Engelby was the girls volleyball coach. Both resigned, Boyer said.