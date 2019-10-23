Division 3
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Clay Iverson, first year at Sauk Prairie.
Record: 6-3 (4-3 Badger North); No. 6 seeding.
Playoff history: Sauk Prairie is celebrating its first playoff appearance since 2007 and its eighth berth overall. The Eagles advanced to the second round in 2002, 2003 and 2005.
Per-game averages: Points — 21.4 scored, 17.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 150 offense; 116 defense. Passing yards — 36 offense; 86 defense.
Statistical leaders: Rushing — Garrett Hertzfeld, 6.3 yards per rush. Receiving — Benjamin German, 8 catches, 219 yards.
About the Eagles: Sauk won its first three games under new coach Iverson, who formerly saw success at Pewaukee and Mukwonago. But they then lost three straight, to Reedsburg, DeForest and Waunakee, before closing with three more wins, including a 56-point eruption against Beaver Dam last week. The running game and hard-nosed defense are the Eagles’ trademarks.
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Dan Prahl, fourth year.
Record: 7-2 (6-1 Badger South); No. 3 seeding.
Playoff history: The Vikings are making their seventh state trip, but are 1-5 in the playoffs overall, with their only win coming in 2017.
Per-game averages: Points — 37.2 scored; 21.1 allowed. Rushing yards — 223 offense; 131 defense. Passing yards — 191 offense; 98 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Adam Hobson, 1,661 yards, 10 TDs, 61.7 percent completion average. Rushing — Quinn Arnott, 868 yards, 10 TDs; Adam Hobson, 624 yards, 18 TDs. Receiving — Nathan Hutcherson, 35 catches, 612 yards, 5 TDs. Defense — Rudy Detweiler, 102 tackles, 7 for loss; Jonah O’Connor 4 interceptions.
About the Vikings: Football fever is alive and well in Stoughton, where the Vikings are celebrating their first conference championship since 1975 and a promising playoff seeding. Hobson’s versatile offensive approach has given opponents plenty of trouble, producing almost 2,300 total yards and 28 touchdowns. Detweiler leads a swarming defense that has shut out two opponents and allowed 18 or fewer points in three other games.