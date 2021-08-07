 Skip to main content
Rodney Wedig, Kevin Bullis, Dave Anderson receive WFCA recognition
Rodney Wedig, Kevin Bullis, Dave Anderson receive WFCA recognition

Rodney Wedig, Kevin Bullis and Dave Anderson are among individuals who will be recognized by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at its WFCA Hall of Fame banquet in 2022.

The WFCA revealed its 2022 Hall of Fame class and other award recipients, according to an announcement from the WFCA and published on WisSports.net.

The banquet is scheduled for April, 2022.

Wedig currently is the Milton football coach, Bullis is the UW-Whitewater football coach and Anderson recently retired as WIAA executive director.

The WFCA list, according to WisSports.net:

WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022

Head coaches

Rodney Wedig – Almond-Bancroft, Walworth Big Foot, Beloit Memorial, Milton; Jason Piittmann – Kewaskum; Mark Jonas – Ashwaubenon, Hilbert; George Machado – Racine Horlick, Milwaukee Pius XI.

Head/assistant coaches

Kevin Bullis – UW-Whitewater (College); Larry Terry – UW-La Crosse; Michael Gregory – Edgerton

Assistant coaches

Terry Schaeuble – Wrightstown; Scott Wotruba – Cambria-Freisland; Richard Kennelly – Superior

Citation

Dave Anderson – WIAA

WFCA Awards

Dave McClain Distinguished Service Award -- Duane Rogatzki, Oconto Falls; National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame -- Len Luedtke, Marshfield/Shawano and Jerry Schliem, Oconto/Milton; Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award -- Patrick Wagner, Milwaukee Riverside

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

