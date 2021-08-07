Rodney Wedig, Kevin Bullis, Dave Anderson receive WFCA recognition

Rodney Wedig, Kevin Bullis and Dave Anderson are among individuals who will be recognized by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at its WFCA Hall of Fame banquet in 2022.

The WFCA revealed its 2022 Hall of Fame class and other award recipients, according to an announcement from the WFCA and published on WisSports.net.

The banquet is scheduled for April, 2022.

Wedig currently is the Milton football coach, Bullis is the UW-Whitewater football coach and Anderson recently retired as WIAA executive director.

The WFCA list, according to WisSports.net:

WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022

Head coaches

Rodney Wedig – Almond-Bancroft, Walworth Big Foot, Beloit Memorial, Milton; Jason Piittmann – Kewaskum; Mark Jonas – Ashwaubenon, Hilbert; George Machado – Racine Horlick, Milwaukee Pius XI.

Head/assistant coaches

Kevin Bullis – UW-Whitewater (College); Larry Terry – UW-La Crosse; Michael Gregory – Edgerton

Assistant coaches