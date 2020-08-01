River Valley quarterback Will Bailey is ready to run wild

Entering his freshman season and high school football career, Will Bailey was convinced he would be a wide receiver, and so were his teammates. River Valley coach Tim Eastlick had other ideas.
“We felt we had a fairly solid receiving corps in front of him, and we knew there was kind of a bubble where we didn’t necessarily have a ton of kids that wanted to play quarterback,” Eastlick said. “We felt he was a smart kid, that he could comprehend the offense and command the respect within the huddle.”
So Bailey moved under center.
“I was kind of surprised at first,” Bailey added. “I had never played that position. … When I first started getting used to it, I enjoyed it. I’m glad I switched, looking back on it now.”
With more than 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns between his sophomore and junior campaign, it's safe to say Eastlick and his Blackhawks staff made the correct decision.
“The thing that makes Will unique is that he’s done a tremendous job since the first day, when we told him we’d have a position change for him,” Eastlick added. “He embraced it and said, ‘I understand what you’re saying, and I’ll do the best I can.’ He’s done nothing but become a student of the game and get better each year.”
With those gaudy numbers, one would expect the Blackhawks to continue to put the ball in the air this season. But with the graduation of last year’s leading receiver, Josh Maier (57 receptions for 1,011 yards and 14 touchdowns last year), this year's offense will focus more on the ground game.
The idea of getting more opportunities to run the ball fills Bailey with exuberance to start this season.
“I’ve always thought of myself as a runner. A lot of teams overlook that part of my game,” Bailey said. “If I can run along with my throwing, I think we’ll be pretty hard to stop.”
“Last year, a key game for us was our (third-round) playoff game against Lakeside Lutheran,” Eastlick said. “Coming into that game, he probably had not had more than six or eight touches (on the ground). He carried the ball 15 times that night for two scores and over 100 yards, because our lead running back was injured in the game. … He’s not afraid to get in there and run between the tackles.”
Bailey also understands the quarterback's role as a team leader.
“He takes control of most situations,” said senior Tyler Nachreiner, a wide receiver for the Blackhawks. “He’ll be honest with you if you’re making mistakes. … He motivates you and makes you better.”
“Will leads by example, and he’s probably his own worst critic,” Eastlick said. When he makes a bad throw, he owns it. When he puts a ball on a kid and the kid makes a drop, he lets him know ‘I’m going to come back to you.’ He certainly isn’t that guy that gets down on his teammates; he’s patting them on the back, he’s rallying around teammates.
"Other kids see that and don’t want to let him down.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!