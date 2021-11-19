Receiver Reese Osgood lights up Sun Prairie to give Franklin WIAA Division 1 title

Sun Prairie held its own after giving up the 88-yard score, forcing a turnover on downs on a Franklin drive that started in Cardinals territory and then getting an interception from Sam Ostrenga in the red zone to turn away another promising opportunity for the Sabers.

But senior running back Tanner Rivard’s 46-yard run later in the quarter set up a 6-yard TD run by sophomore running back Terrance Shelton to the left pilon, giving Franklin a 17-3 lead it would take into halftime.

Despite being down by two touchdowns at the break, it was a good effort by the Cardinals defense in the first half, forcing a pair of turnovers plus the turnover on downs to keep things from getting out of hand.

“They played awesome,” Jerry Kaminski said, not just of the first half but of the game as a whole. "They gave us as many chances as we needed, the offense just couldn’t capitalize."

Sun Prairie was 1-for-8 on third down in the first half and held to 137 yards of offense on 44 plays (3.1 yards per play), compared with 3-for-6 and 278 yards on 33 plays for Franklin (8.4).

The numbers didn’t get much better in the second half as the Cardinals’ two scoring drives were of 37 yards and 50 yards. They didn’t do much of anything outside of that.