QB Quentin Keene shines, leads Waunakee back to WIAA championship game

WAUKESHA — No, Waunakee is not tired of making trips to the WIAA state football finals.
Behind third-year quarterback Quentin Keene’s three touchdown passes and 242 passing yards on Friday, the Warriors earned an opportunity for their seventh state title after holding off a stubborn Hartford squad 27-20 in a WIAA Division 2 semifinal game at Waukesha West High School.
“Obviously, this feels amazing,” said Keene, “and this gets done because we’re a family. There’s no other way to describe it. That was a good football team out there and they did not make it easy on us, but around here, you learn from the guys above you, you learn what they did to succeed and then you just keep grinding.”
Waunakee (13-0) will face Homestead in the final next Friday aft Camp Randall Stadium. The Highlanders, who also will be looking for their seventh title, beat Kettle Moraine for their spot.
For Waunakee coach Pat Rice, whose team has now won 19 in a row this calendar year (the Warriors played the alternative fall 2020 season this past spring), he is happy to uphold tradition.
“The kids just played their tails off,” he said. “I am so proud of them. The dedication of this group from this past spring forward has been amazing. We held in there. They could have flinched. We have played so many close games in the playoffs, but the resiliency and character of this group is amazing.”
The Warriors had to stand fast against an Orioles team that had won a series of heart-stoppers themselves. Hartford (9-4), behind the powerful running of senior A.J. Pepin (220 yards on 34 carries), ground out a 16-play drive to open the game with Pepin taking it in from 8 yards out with 4:23 left in the quarter to make it 6-0 after a failed PAT.
But Waunakee came right back, taking just three plays to tie it as Keene hit Ben Farnsworth on a 49-yard TD with 3:20 left in the quarter to go up 7-6.
“They punched us in the mouth, and we had to come back,” Keene said.
But two series later, Hartford hammered the ball down the field in eight plays. Pepin followed the right side of his line again and again, as Jackson Stortz and Landon Hron cleared the path for him on a 49-yard TD run. He also ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-7 Hartford lead with 6:32 left in the half.
Waunakee pushed down the field on its next possession and got to the Hartford 1-yard line, but back Michael Gnorski was stuffed on a play by Orioles defensive back Tanner Navin.
But then the Warriors defense got a three-and-out and took the ball over on the Hartford 31. On the second play, Keene hit Peter James with a 32-yard strike to tie the score 1:07 left in the half.
“We’ve been practicing 16 weeks together and there is just so much trust right now,” Keene said of himself and his receivers.
Hartford had a chance to go ahead just before the break, but a field goal attempt went wide right with just 4 seconds remaining.
That proved to be key, as the Warriors owned the third quarter, taking the kickoff and driving down the field for a 25-yard Aidan Driscoll field goal.
The Orioles had converted several fourth-down attempts earlier in the game, but on the following sequence, Pepin was stopped a yard short on a fourth-and-3 attempt at the Waunakee 45.
Two plays later, Keene (12for-16 passing) found James again on a 54-yard TD pass for a 24-14 advantage with 3:35 left in the third.
“We got some big stops tonight, and Quentin was just terrific tonight,” Rice said. “He’s a very intelligent kid as are most of our kids and he just gets the job done."
Hartford turned in another 17-play drive as quarterback Austin Kutz found Bly Bielmeier on a 10-yard score to cut the deficit to 27-20.
The Warriors quick-strike offense proved patient on the next drive, taking 12 plays and more then five minutes off the clock before Driscoll hit another 29-yard field to make it 27-20 with 1:45 left.
A last-second Hartford pass fell incomplete and the Warriors started celebrating.
“No, this doesn’t get old,” Rice said. “It’s a new group and they are proud of being part of it (the Waunakee tradition). Some people said it may not happen for us this year, but we’re still here.”