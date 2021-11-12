QB Quentin Keene shines, leads Waunakee back to WIAA championship game

The Warriors had to stand fast against an Orioles team that had won a series of heart-stoppers themselves. Hartford (9-4), behind the powerful running of senior A.J. Pepin (220 yards on 34 carries), ground out a 16-play drive to open the game with Pepin taking it in from 8 yards out with 4:23 left in the quarter to make it 6-0 after a failed PAT.

But Waunakee came right back, taking just three plays to tie it as Keene hit Ben Farnsworth on a 49-yard TD with 3:20 left in the quarter to go up 7-6.

“They punched us in the mouth, and we had to come back,” Keene said.

But two series later, Hartford hammered the ball down the field in eight plays. Pepin followed the right side of his line again and again, as Jackson Stortz and Landon Hron cleared the path for him on a 49-yard TD run. He also ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-7 Hartford lead with 6:32 left in the half.

Waunakee pushed down the field on its next possession and got to the Hartford 1-yard line, but back Michael Gnorski was stuffed on a play by Orioles defensive back Tanner Navin.

But then the Warriors defense got a three-and-out and took the ball over on the Hartford 31. On the second play, Keene hit Peter James with a 32-yard strike to tie the score 1:07 left in the half.