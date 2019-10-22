Dane County’s only remaining undefeated high school football programs, DeForest and Madison Memorial, wound up in a tie for the No. 4 ranking in this week’s final Associated Press state rankings for large schools.
Both teams wound up 9-0 regular seasons on Friday, with DeForest beating then-No. 4-ranked Waunakee. The Warriors (8-1) fell to No. 9 in this week’s rankings. Badger South Conference co-champion Milton (8-1) earned honorable mention.
Lake Mills moved from a tie for sixth place to sole possession of the No. 6 spot in the rankings for medium-sized schools, and was the only area team mentioned in those rankings. Stratford (9-0), which has not given up any points all season, kept the top spot.
In the small-schools rankings, Racine Lutheran (9-0) kept the No. 1 spot, Bangor (9-0) held on to the No. 2 ranking. Also holding their spots were No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (9-0) and No. 6 Mineral Point (9-0). Lancaster earned honorable mention.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The season’s final Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
School, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Muskego, (7), 9-0, 78, 1
2, Kimberly, 9-0, 68, 2
3, Bay Port, (1), 9-0, 67, 3
4 (tie), DeForest, 9-0, 49, 8
4 (tie), Madison Memorial, 9-0, 49, 5
6, Fond du Lac, 8-1, 38, 6
7, Hartford, 9-0, 27, 9
8, West De Pere, 9-0, 23, 10
9, Waunakee, 8-1, 14, 4
10, Franklin, 8-1, 10, NR
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 6, Waterford 3, Menomonie 3, Milton 2, Hortonville 2, Menasha 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
School, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Stratford, (8), 9-0, 80, 1
2, Freedom, 9-0, 66, 3
3, Amherst, 8-0, 62, 2
4, Racine St. Catherine’s, 8-1, 53, 4
5, New Berlin Eisenhower, 8-1, 42, 5
6, Lake Mills, 8-1, 39, T6
7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 7-2, 33, T6
8, Kiel, 9-0, 17, T10
9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 8-1, 14, 9
10, Maple Northwestern, 9-0, 10, T10
Others receiving votes: Medford 8, New Berlin West 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Sparta 4, Grafton 3, Plymouth 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
School, W-L, Pts., LW
1, Racine Lutheran, (7), 9-0, 79, 1
2, Bangor, (1), 9-0, 67, 2
3, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), 9-0, 60, 3
4, Edgar, 8-1, 55, 4
5, Eau Claire Regis, 9-0, 49, 5
6, Mineral Point, 9-0, 41, 6
7, Hilbert, 9-0, 35, 7
8, Abbotsford, 9-0, 19, T9
9, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 7-2, 13, NR
10, Mondovi, 9-0, 12, T9
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh Lourdes 6, Lancaster 4.