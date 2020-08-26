Prep sports: Watertown plans to go forward with fall football, volleyball, soccer as planned

-
Despite a new set of guidelines from the Dodge County Health Department that appeared to push back the allowed first day of practice to Oct. 1, Watertown athletic director Jamie Koepp said in an email Wednesday that the Goslings will move forward with their plans.
“Watertown will try to play football, et cetera, as scheduled,” Koepp wrote in the email.
Beaver Dam announced Tuesday it was calling off plans to play football, girls volleyball and boys soccer in the fall, due to the new health guidelines for medium- and high-risk sports. They will join several other area programs in waiting for the WIAA-approved alternate spring season for those sports.
