Prep sports: Teague Szudy rushes for four touchdowns to lead Oregon's 41-0 win over Janesville Craig

- Mark McMullen
Junior running back Teague Szudy scored the first four touchdowns of the game Saturday, leading Oregon to a 41-0 victory over Janesville Craig in Badger Conference play at DeForest.
Szudy scored from 31, 17 and 29 yards in the first quarter and had a 5-yard TD run in the second to give the Panthers (1-1) a 27-0 halftime lead over the Cougars (0-2). He scored on a two-point conversion run in the third quarter and finished with 160 yards on 13 carries to lead a 310-yard ground attack.
Oregon junior quarterback Drew Kessenich ran for a 21-yard score and completed four of seven passes for 72 yards.
Craig junior Austin Saunders added a 12-yard scoring run on his way to a 92-yard game. Craig was held to 121 total yards and 10 first downs.
Beaver Dam 26,
Monona Grove 18
Carter Riesen threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and Connor Strasser recovered four fumbles — including two that set up fourth-quarter touchdowns — to help the Golden Beavers (1-1) hold off the Silver Eagles (1-1) at DeForest. The game saw five lead changes and two ties.
Monona Grove took an 18-13 lead with 9:14 to play on a 34-yard pass from Casey Marron to Ty Hoier. But Strasser recovered a fumble on the Beaver Dam 49 with 6:49 left and after Riesen hit Nate Abel for 22 yards to the MG 4 on a fourth-and-five play, Alex Soto caught a go-ahead TD pass with 4:32 left.
Monona Grove fumbled away the kickoff, with Strasser recovering, leading to a 4-yard TD run by Riesen on fourth and goal. Abel intercepted a Marron pass in the end zone as time ran out.
Riesen completed 27 of 40 passes for 253 yards, with Soto making 12 receptions for 103 yards and Abel five catches for 111. Marron threw for 232 yards and two TDs for Monona Grove.
Belleville 14,
Cuba City 7 (OT)
Junior quarterback Trevor Syse opened overtime with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Carson Syse and the visiting Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Spring Large) allowed a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter but overcame it to beat the Cubans (1-1, 1-1).
Cuba City junior quarterback Beau Kopp tied the score with a 1-yard run with 3:26 left in regulation. He threw for 101 yards and ran for 63 but was intercepted twice.
Trevor Syse ran for the game’s only other touchdown, a 1-yard score in the second quarter. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 81 yards as Belleville won despite totaling only 125 yards and eight first downs.
Boys soccer
Verona 3,
Waunakee 2
Samuel Abreau and Stanley Maradiaga scored second-half goals to help the visiting Wildcats (1-0-1) overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit and beat the Warriors (1-1). Jonathan Gamez scored Verona’s first goal. Drew Lavold and Nathan Dresen scored for Waunakee.
PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Big 8 Conference
MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Middleton*25*25*25
Janesville Parker*17*8*23
MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Iascala; Johnson 10.. Blocks: Pertzborn 3. Aces: Jordee 3. Digs: Klais 14.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Kills: Gackstatter 5. Assists: Williams 8. Blocks: Skrzypchak. Aces: Perry, Skrzypchak, Williams, Gackstatter, Labuguen. Digs: Perry 11.
Badger Conference
DeFOREST 3, WAUNAKEE 0
DeForest*25*25*25
Waunakee*22*17*18
WAUNAKEE (leaders) — Kills: Larsen 6, Jordan 6. Assists: Best 15. Blocks: Ryan .5, Perner .5. Aces: Best, Johnson. Digs: Grigg 10.
Capitol Conference
NEW GLARUS 3, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 0
Wisconsin Heights*25*25*25
New Glarus*21*20*19
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (leaders) — Kills: Doherty 12. Assists: Schaefer 48. Aces: Buol 2. Digs: Doherty 11.
NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommensen 8. Assists: Nommensen 13. Blocks: Marty 5. Aces: Schadewalt 2. Digs: Zimmerman 10.
Non-conference
EDGERTON 3, MOUNT HOREB 2
Mount Horeb*23*25*22*25*9
Edgerton*25*20*25*20*15
MOUNT HOREB (leaders) — Kills: Holman 14; Parker 13. Assists: Kittoe 28. Blocks: Magnuson 11. Aces: Holman 2. Digs: Steinhauer 35; Holman 29.
EDGERTON — Kills: Rebman 24. Assists: Gunderson 40. Blocks: Zeimet 3; Johnston 3. Aces: Gunderson 5. Digs: Blum 41.
EVANSVILLE 3, MILTON 1
Milton*25*18*20*21
Evansville*19*25*25*25
MILTON (leaders) — Kills: Ju. Karlen 10. Assists: Jo. Karlen 17. Blocks: Stuckey 2. Aces: Ju. Karlen 4. Digs: Ju. Karlen 12.
EVANSVILLE — Kills: Louis 15; McDermott 12. Assists: Etringer 24. Blocks: Rinehart 2; Tinajero 2. Aces: Bettenhausen 2. Digs: Bettenhausen 23.
WHITEWATER 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Whitewater*25*25*25
Janesville Craig*23*13*19
WHITEWATER (leaders) — Kills: Bullis 19. Assists: Linos 27. Blocks: Linos 2; Juoni 2; Bullis 2. Aces: Kilar 3. Digs: Bullis 16.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 13. Assists: Donelson 20. Blocks: Justman 2. Aces: Justman 2. Digs: Trapp 11.
Belleville 3, Southwestern 1
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday’s area summary
Badger Conference
WAUNAKEE 2, MOUNT HOREB 1
Mount Horeb*1*0* —*1
Waunakee*2*0* —*2
First half: W, Dresen (Lee), 5:10; M, Thompson, 33:53; W, Tiemeyer, 36:46
Saves: MH (Aiken) 3; W (Fuhremann) 0.
STOUGHTON 1, BEAVER DAM 0
Stoughton*0*1* —*1
Beaver Dam*0*0* —*0
Second half: S, Hartberg, 72:33.
Saves: S (Benoy) 10; BD (Banes) 10. At Prairie View Elementary School, Beaver Dam.
MILTON 10, MONROE 0
Milton*5*5* —*10
Monroe*0*0* —*0
First half: Mil, Eckert, 6:00; Vilbrandt (Leverenz), 8:00; Leverenz (Eckert), 9;, Conger (Leverenz), 29; Smith (Borgerdin), 34.
Second half: Clarquist (Riley), 51; Clarquist, 53:00. Vilbrandt (Opdahl), 60:00, Leverenz (Opdahl), 77:00; Opdahl (Vilbrandt), 79.
DeFOREST 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson*0*1* —*1
DeForest*1*1 —*2
First half: D, Anderson (Chambers), 13:00;
Second half: D, Chambers (Ekezie), 51:00; FA, Buchta, 71:00
Saves: FA (Wiesen) 8; D (McCloskey) 7.
Non-conference
SUN PRAIRIE 4, RACINE CASE 1
Racine Case*0*1* —*1
Sun Prairie*1*3* —*4
First half: SP, G. Voung (Anhalt), 22:49;
Second half: RC, Leon 53:17; SP, Franks (Anhalt), 60:35; SP, Franks (G. Voung), 85:21; Anhalt 87:20.
Saves: RC (Werner) 11; SP (Scherer) 2.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 9, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater*0*0* —*0
Beloit Memorial*5*4* —*9
First half: BM, Munoz, 10:21; Leon, 18:52; Leon, 21:39; Leon (Munoz), 25:26; Munoz (Escalera), 27:49.
Second half: B, Munoz, 58:19; Sala (Munoz), 65:30; Munoz (Ramos), 70:00; Leon (Rougvie) 80:12.
Saves: W (Gaytan) 17; BM (Mayse, Althaus) 0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday’s area summaries
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Singles: Katta, SP, def. L. Barnes, 6-2, 6-2; Brower, SP, def. Jacobson,1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Stein, SP, def. Craker, 6-0, 6-0; Schmitz, SP, def. Prochazka, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: A. Barnes/Quade, JP, def. Mott/Schwartzer, 6-4, 6-3; Ayres/Wilson, SP, def. Boston/Mohr, 6-0, 6-0; Kramschuster/Ayers, SP, def. McCumber/Spade, 6-1, 6-0. At Sun Prairie.
MIDDLETON 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Singles: Somasundaram, M, def. Hyzer, 6-0, 6-1; Li, M, def. Grund, 6-3, 6-3; Conrad, M, def. Kooyman, 6-0, 6-1; Norland, JC, def. Kim, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Rajpal/Hujanen, M, def. Baumeister/Pehl, 6-0, 6-0; Ch. Sax/Ryan, M, def. Ceballos/Frank, 6-1, 6-0; Ca. Sax/Ohly, M, def. Turenne/Burrow, 6-1, 6-1. At Janesville Craig.
Non-conference
VERONA 7, MONROE 0
Singles: Queoff def. Miller, 6-1, 6-0; Qureshi def. Burch, 6-0, 6-0; Bertrand def. Wunshel, 6-0, 6-0; Cooper def. Brunton, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth def. B. Brunton/M. Brunton, 6-0, 6-2; Chavez-Lazaro/Witkowski def. Giasson/Conway, 6-0, 6-3; E. Nick/A. Nick def. Wels/Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. At Verona.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Big Eight Conference
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Janesville Craig 21, Janesville Parker 34; Janesville Craig 17, Beloit Memorial 38; Janesville Parker 20, Beloit Memorial 35.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Bloomquist, JC, 16:58; 2, Schuh, JP, 17:15; 3, Coleman, JC, 17:3`1; 4, Martinson, JC, 17:52; 5, James, BM, 18:29; 6, Risseeuw, JP, 18:42; 7, Wojcik, JC, 19:19; 8, Weir, JC, 19:20; 9, McBride, JC, 19:25; 10, Soto, JC, 19:51. At Rockport Park, Janesville, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Big Eight Conference
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Janesville Craig 15, Janesville Parker incomplete, Beloit Memorial incomplete.
Top individuals: 1, Dickman, JC, 23:01; 2, Riley, JC, 23:44; 3, Frick, JC, 23:59; 4, Thompson, JC, 24:23; 5, Schram, JC, 24:24; 6, Schroeder, JP, 24:43; 7, Gutierrez, BM, 26:41. At Rockport Park, Janesville, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Tuesday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The individual champion of each of four sectionals advances to state, along with the 12 best non-winning performers in all sectionals combined.
VERONA/EAU CLAIRE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 421; Middleton 375; Verona/Mount Horeb 308; Waunakee 259; 5, Stevens Point 230; Holmen co-op 153; La Crosse Logan co-op 129; Eau Claire Memorial 108; Eau Claire North 108; Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 87.
State qualifiers
Diving: 1, Herman, ECM, 370.00; 2, Rufenacht, VMH, 363.85; 3, Weber, ECM, 339.75; 4, Marum, ECM, 338.70; 5, Jarugumilli, Mid, 338.55; 6, Weiler, Mid, 329.65; 7, Westom, ECN, 317.0..
200-yard medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Reid, Drexler, Reed), 1:46.70; 2, Middleton (Martin, Charles, Beckman, Needham), 1:48.35; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb (Brazeau, Gnewuch, Felsheim, Zuehl), 1:49.41; 4, Waunakee (Sautebin, Wallace, Schmeiser, Blitz), 1:50.07; 5, Stevens Point, 1:53.26.
200 freestyle: 1, Enz, ME, 1:50.74; 2, Stacey, ME, 1:53.03; 3, Haag, Mid, 1:55.33; 4, Peters, Mid, 1:56.00; 5, Haag, Mid, 1:57.11; 6, Gargulak, SP, 1:57.87; 7, Klabough, VMH, 1:59.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Drexler, ME, 2:04.11; 2, Charles, Mid, 2:10.10; 3, Vega, ME, 2:11.67; 4, Ludgate, ME, 2:12.26.
50 freestyle: 1, Reid, ME, :23.79; 2, teDuits, ME, :24.06; 3, Utter, Mid, :24.38; 4, Zuehl, VMH, :24.40; 5, Reed, ME, :24.66; 6, Blas, VMH, :25.09; 7, Blitz, Wau, :25.17.
100 butterfly: 1, Peters, Mid, :58.03; 2, Romakrishan, LCL, :59.35; 3, Felsheim, VMH, :59.49; 4, Ludgate, ME, :59.89; 5, Beckman, Mid, :59.96; 6, Schmeiser, Wau, 1:00.36.
100 freestyle: 1, Reid, ME, :52.12; Utter, Mid, :52.91; 3, Zuehl, VMH, :53.19; 4, Reed, ME, :53.95; 5, Needham, Mid, :54.16; 6, Klabough, VMH, :54.22.
500 freestyle: 1, Enz, Me, 4:57.55; 2, Drexler, ME, 5:00.68; 3, Stacey, Me, 5:04.99; 4, Haag, Mid, 5:10.50; 5, George, Mid, 5:11.47; 6, Haag, Mid, 5:11.58; 7, Benson, Mid, 5:17.31; 8, Gargulak, SP, 5:18.67; 9, Neumann, VMH, 5:26.26; 10, Ryniak, Wau, 5:28.57.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (Enz, Reed, Stacey, Reid), 1:36.61; 2, Middleton (Peters, Utter, Haag, Needham), 1:37.85; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb (Zuehl, Klabough, Gnewuch, Blas), 1:40.13; 4, Waunakee (Wallace, Sautebin, Pronina, Blitz), 1:41.22; 5, Stevens Point, 1:43.44.
100 backstroke: 1, teDuits, ME, :55.96; 2, Martin, Mid, :58.29; 3, Sweeney, ME, :59.42; 4, Felsheim, VMH, 1:00.55; 5, Sautebin, Wau, 1:01.16.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hoff, SP, 1:04.88; 2, Charles, Mid, 1:06.24; 3, Wallace, Wau, 1:08.03; 4, Ensenberger, Mid, 1:08.96; 5, Johnston, SP, 1:09.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Drexler, Stacey, Enz), 3:30.61; 2, Middleton (Peters, Haag, Benson, Utter), 3:34.14; 3, Waunakee (Blitz, Lake, Pronina, Wallace), 3:40.81; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb (Klabough, Blas, Neumann, Felsheim), 3:41.77; 5, Stevens Point, 3:45.14. At Verona and Eau Claire North.
STOUGHTON/OSHKOSH NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 419; Oshkosh West 343; Sheboygan North 277; Stoughton 268; Fond du Lac/Oakfield 203; Oshkosh North/Lourdes 130; Racine Case 122.5; Manitowoc 119.5; Racine Horlick 41; Sheboygan South/Oostburg 39.
State qualifiers
Diving: 1, Rebek, FdLO, 470.75; 2, Genevich, RC, 328.50.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Schulz, G. Sala, Rundahl), 1:46.55; 2, Oshkosh West, 1:49.15; 3, Sheboygan North, 1:52.54; 4, Stoughton (Schaefer, Borroughs, Schigur, Regan), 1:56.29.
200 freestyle: 1, Bormett, Sto, 1:54.50; 2, Barnet, SP, 1:56.11; 3, Renzelmann, SN, 1:59.24; 4, Pavelski, SP, 1:59.86.
200 individual medley: 1, O. Sala, SP, 2:09.35; 2, Hirsbrunner, OW, 2:11.53; 3, G. Sala, SP, 2:12.38; 4, Salzer, OW, 2:13.16.
50 freestyle: 1, Rundahl, SP, :24.58; 2, Sullivan, SP, :25.23; 3, Pecore, ONL, :25.39.
100 butterfly: 1, G. Sala, SP, :58.69; 2, Salzer, OW, :59.83.
100 freestyle: 1, Schulz, SP, :52.28; 2, Bormett, Sto, :52.44; 3, Barnet, SP, :53.54; 4, Rundahl, SP, :53.60; 5, Sitter, FdLO, :54.00.
500 freestyle: 1, Arps, OW, 5:03.57; 2, Perez, SN, 5:16.92; 3, Schneider, OW, 5:22.74.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Rundahl, Pavelski, Sullivan, Barnet), 1:38.34; 2, Sheboygan North, 1:41.56; 3, Oshkosh West, 1:41.70; 4, Stoughton (Bormett, Borroughs, Talbert, Regan), 1:42.75.
100 backstroke: 1, Arps, OW, :57.78; 2, O. Sala, SP, :57.82; 3, Hirsbrunner, OW, :59.63.
100 breaststroke: 1, Schulz, SP, 1:05.45; 2, Salzer, OW, 1:08.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Barnet, G. Sala, Schulz), 3:35.50; 2, Oshkosh West, 3:43.20; 3, Stoughton (Bormett, Borroughs, Schigur, Talbert), 3:46.78. At Stoughton and Oshkosh North.
JEFFERSON/BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: McFarland 307; Milton 249; DeForest 246; Janesville Craig 241; Jefferson/Cambridge 215; Monona Grove 207; Beloit Memorial 187; Edgerton 150; Janesville Parker/Evansville 128; Oregon 123.
State qualifiers
Diving: 1, Mabie, MG, 273.00.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, Riedl, Peterson), 1:49.46; 2, McFarland (Freeman, Billmann, Schoenbrodt, Nickels), 1:49.69; 3, DeForest (Oosterhof, Willis, Hoffman, Boehning), 1:49.76; 4, Beloit Memorial (Sill, Prowse, Saladar, Burnett), 1:52.12; 5, Oregon (Helvig, Marsh, Rule, Bush), 1:54.09.
200 freestyle: 1, Heilman, MG, 1:59.56; 2, Donagan, JC, 2:00.01; 3, Back, MG, 2:00.02.
200 individual medley: 1, Ratzburg, Mil, 2:04.61; 2, Rank, JC, 2:12.22.
50 freestyle: 1, Boehning, D, :24.72; 2, Schoenbrodt, McF, :24.75; 3, Peterson, JC, :24.81; 4, Gorski, Edg, :25.34.
100 butterfly: 1, Sill, BM, :56.88; 2, Davis, JC, :59.25; 3, Rule, Or, 1:00.22.
100 freestyle: 1, Freeman, McF, :52.42; 2, Peterson, JC, :54.48; 3, Reece, JC, :54.50.
500 freestyle: 1, Donagan, JC, 5:23.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1, DeForest (Boehning, Willis, Miller, Oosterhof, 1:40.74; 2, Jefferson/Cambridge (Rank, Ridel, Davis, Peterson), 1:41.48; 3, Milton (Parker, Koser, Fons, Ratzburg), 1:42.65; 4, Oregon (Marsh, Rule, White, Bush), 1:43.62.
100 backstroke: 1, Sill, BM, :55.67; 2, Freeman, McF, :56.07; 3, Gorski, ME, :58.86; 4, Nickels, McF, 1:00.29; 5, Davis, J, 1:00.78; 6, Heilman, MG, 1:01.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ratzburg, Mil, 1:05.33; 2, Rank, J, 1:05.64; 3, Willis, D, 1:06.72; 4, Schmitt, ME, 1:08.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, McFarland (Schoenbrodt, Alf, Nickels, Freeman), 3:40.80; 2, Milton (Parker, Koser, Fladhammer, Ratzburg), 3:41.48; 3 (tie), DeForest (Boehning, Miller, Hoffman, Oosterhof), and Janesville Craig (Reece, Guenther, Woods, Donagan), 3:42.31. At Jefferson and Beloit Memorial.
