Prep sports: Teague Szudy rushes for 4 touchdowns to lead Oregon's 41-0 win over Janesville Craig

Beaver Dam's Carter Riesen runs for a 4-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play to wrap up the scoring in the Golden Beavers' 26-18 win over Monona Grove at DeForest on Saturday.

Junior running back Teague Szudy scored the first four touchdowns of the game Saturday, leading Oregon to a 41-0 victory over Janesville Craig in Badger Conference play at DeForest.

Szudy scored from 31, 17 and 29 yards in the first quarter and had a 5-yard TD run in the second to give the Panthers (1-1) a 27-0 halftime lead over the Cougars (0-2). He scored on a two-point conversion run in the third quarter and finished with 160 yards on 13 carries to lead a 310-yard ground attack.

Oregon junior quarterback Drew Kessenich ran for a 21-yard score and completed four of seven passes for 72 yards.

Craig junior Austin Saunders added a 12-yard scoring run on his way to a 92-yard game. Craig was held to 121 total yards and 10 first downs.

Beaver Dam 26,

Monona Grove 18

Carter Riesen threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and Connor Strasser recovered four fumbles — including two that set up fourth-quarter touchdowns — to help the Golden Beavers (1-1) hold off the Silver Eagles (1-1) at DeForest. The game saw five lead changes and two ties.