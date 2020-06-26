Prep sports: Stoughton names five new head coaches, including football coach Jason Becker

“I believe we have nine guys returning on defense and a handful of guys back on offense,” Becker said. “That core of guys coming back, plus some solid underclassmen, make this a good group and we expect to have a good football team.”

Becker doesn’t plan any major changes in the look of the Vikings. “You’re going to see a few tweaks in the offense, based on personnel,” he said. “We’ll have a quarterback battle in practice, and based on who wins that, that’ll affect the pass-run balance a little bit.”

More than anything, Becker hopes to provide a stable change of leadership in a year full of doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide football conference realignment that now has the Vikings in the Badger Small Conference, instead of the Badger South.

“With all the unknowns coming into the season, we’re certainly glad to have this number of (experienced) athletes back,” he said.

Stoughton’s other coaching changes:

• Seth Petersen has been named the Vikings’ new girls golf coach, replacing Stephen Stokes. The Vikings’ top returnee is senior-to-be Caylie Kotlowski, who earned fourth and 34th places, respectively, in the last two WIAA Division 1 state tournaments.