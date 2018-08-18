To make sure his Jefferson football team got off to a good start, Nolan Klawitter delivered a big finish Saturday night.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior running back scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, carrying the Eagles to a 57-25 victory over visiting Walworth Big Foot in a season-opening Rock Valley Conference football game.
The game had originally been scheduled for Friday, but was rescheduled for Saturday night after the officials failed to show up at the high school.
Jefferson held slim leads of 19-17 at halftime and 27-17 after three quarters, but erupted for 30 points in the fourth quarter — including touchdown runs of 1, 4 and 82 yards by Klawitter and a 51-yard interception return by Ben Sukow.
Klawitter also produced Jefferson’s first touchdown, on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. Ryan Brost scored twice for the Eagles.
Big Foot got an 83-yard kickoff return from Owen Martin and scored on a 60-yard fumble return.
Watertown 20,
Beaver Dam 7
The Goslings intercepted three Beaver Dam passes in the second half and scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn their seventh consecutive victory over the Golden Beavers in a Badger Conference crossover game.
The game had been scheduled for Friday, but was pushed back a day due to flooding at Watertown’s field.
Ethan Pauly scored Watertown’s first two touchdowns. He gave the Goslings a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard run in the first quarter.
Then, after an interception by Daniel Denault at the end of the third quarter, Watertown drove to a 2-yard touchdown run by Pauly with 9 minutes, 55 seconds to play.
Beaver Dam tightened the score when James Brown took a screen pass 38 yards for a touchdown with 7:21 left.
But Watertown’s Brian Katzenberger broke loose on a sweep for a 51-yard scoring run with 6:01 to play, and Karl Stadler iced the victory with a late interception on the Beaver Dam 4-yard line.
Sevastopol 52, Wisconsin Heights 34
Nathan Stenzel rushed for 188 yards and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Pioneers past the host Vanguards in a non-conference, eight-player game.
Stenzel led Sevastopol to team totals of 406 rushing yards on 67 carries. The Pioneers took a 30-6 halftime lead and added 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin Heights’ Ace Ayers scored three touchdowns, two as a receiver and one on a kickoff return. He accounted for 124 of the Vanguards’ 258 receiving yards.
The game was added to Heights’ schedule earlier in the week after Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose — the Vanguards’ original opponent for this game — called off its season due to lack of participation.
Girls swimming
Whitnall Invitational
Capturing first place in seven of 11 events, including all three relays, the Madison Edgewood girls swimming team earned a runner-up finish in the Falcon Funfest at Hales Corners Whitnall on Saturday.
Muskego won the 10-team meet with 443.5 points, followed by Edgewood with 388.5.
Junior DeeDee Walker won the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.32), senior Kaitlyn Barth tied for first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.34), senior Issy Petersen won the 100 free (1:01.90) and freshman Anna teDuits won the 100 backstroke (1:06.30).
Peterson, Walker, freshman Claire Sweeney and freshman Abby Reid won the 400 free relay (4:06.86); Petersen, Reid, Sweeney and junior Maeve O’Driscoll won the 200 free relay (1:52.52); and Barth, teDuits, junior Mallory Todd and O’Driscoll won the 200 medley relay (2:06.05).
Also for Edgewood, teDuits was second in the 200 individual medley (2:34.34) and Barth was second in the 100 backstroke (1:08.12).
Girls tennis
I-94 Challenge
In a two-day tournament pitting six Milwaukee-area teams against six Madison-area programs, the Milwaukee schools built a combined a 14-10 record against the Madison teams, including 4-0 records for Mequon Homestead and Whitefish Bay.
The Middleton and Verona girls each went 2-1 to lead the area charge. On Saturday, Middleton took a 5-2 victory over Glendale Nicolet and a 5-2 win over Hartland Arrowhead. Verona beat Kettle Moraine 6-1, but fell to Whitefish Bay 5-2.
Also on Saturday, Madison Memorial (2-2 for the weekend) beat Oak Creek 7-0 but lost to Mequon Homestead 4-3. DeForest (1-3) beat Kettle Moraine 5-2 but lost to Whitefish Bay 5-2.
Madison West went 1-3 after beating Nicolet 4-3 but losing to Mequon Homestead 6-1. Waunakee (0-4) fell to Oak Creek 5-2 and to Hartland Arrowhead 6-1.
Waukesha West Invitational
Lake Mills compiled a 2-3 record in the two-day tournament, beating Beloit Memorial on Saturday 7-0 but falling to Waukesha West 6-1 and to Brookfield Academy, 4-3.
L-Cats sophomore Molly Williams won all three of her matches at No. 4 singles on Saturday.
Burlington Sweet 16 Invitational
Janesville Craig finished second behind Racine Case in its four-team flight, taking a 5-2 victory over Burlington on Saturday, the final day of the two-day event. Craig senior Mya Maslonka and sophomore Jordyn Schroeder earned a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Lake Geneva Badger Invitational
Fort Atkinson fell to Stoughton 6-1; to Walworth Big Foot 5-2, and to Milton 7-0. No. 2 singles player Jackie Jensen and No. 3 Martina Walling won against Big Foot, and Megan Baker won at No. 4 singles against Stoughton.
La Crosse Aquinas Quad
La Crosse Aquinas took a 7-0 victory over Portage during its invitational tournament, winning each match in straight sets.