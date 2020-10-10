Prep sports: Late Hamilton touchdown, PAT knocks Baraboo from unbeaten ranks

Ty Hennings’ extra-point kick with 6 minutes, 54 seconds remaining Saturday evening gave the Sussex Hamilton football team a 20-19 victory over host Baraboo in non-conference play.

The game was even-steven from start to finish, both statistically and on the scoreboard, except that Baraboo (2-1) missed two of three point-after attempts and the Chargers (1-2) made two of three.

Baraboo scored first, sparked by an interception by Brady Henry that set up a 2-yard scoring run by senior Campbell Koseor. Hamilton took a 7-6 halftime lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Nate Kollath to junior Adam Jeter, and made it 13-6 on a 40-yard run by senior Quantrell Booker midway through the third quarter.

But Baraboo struck back on its next possession, with junior quarterback Luna Larson hitting senior Owen Nachtigal for an 80-yard touchdown. Then, Thunderbirds junior Riley Weyh caught a 32-yard TD pass from Larson on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Baraboo a 19-13 lead.

The Thunderbirds got 142 yards passing and 54 yards rushing from Larson, and Nachtigal produced 85 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving. Hamilton produced 326 yards of offense to Baraboo’s 291.

