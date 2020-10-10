 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Late Hamilton touchdown, PAT knocks Baraboo from unbeaten ranks
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Late Hamilton touchdown, PAT knocks Baraboo from unbeaten ranks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casey Klingenmeyer

Baraboo's Casey Klingenmeyer (70) helps pave the way for a Campbell Koseor touchdown run down the first half of Saturday's home game against Sussex Hamilton.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Ty Hennings’ extra-point kick with 6 minutes, 54 seconds remaining Saturday evening gave the Sussex Hamilton football team a 20-19 victory over host Baraboo in non-conference play.

The game was even-steven from start to finish, both statistically and on the scoreboard, except that Baraboo (2-1) missed two of three point-after attempts and the Chargers (1-2) made two of three.

Baraboo scored first, sparked by an interception by Brady Henry that set up a 2-yard scoring run by senior Campbell Koseor. Hamilton took a 7-6 halftime lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Nate Kollath to junior Adam Jeter, and made it 13-6 on a 40-yard run by senior Quantrell Booker midway through the third quarter.

But Baraboo struck back on its next possession, with junior quarterback Luna Larson hitting senior Owen Nachtigal for an 80-yard touchdown. Then, Thunderbirds junior Riley Weyh caught a 32-yard TD pass from Larson on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Baraboo a 19-13 lead.

The Thunderbirds got 142 yards passing and 54 yards rushing from Larson, and Nachtigal produced 85 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving. Hamilton produced 326 yards of offense to Baraboo’s 291.

Boys soccer

Baraboo 6, Tomah 1

The host Thunderbirds scored four goals in the first 17 minutes and coasted past the Timberwolves. Hunter Bielicki and Johan Lopez each tallied two goals and an assist for Baraboo. Bielicki’s first goal came on a penalty kick.

Sauk Prairie 3, Lake Mills 3

The Eagles (5-2-2), ranked No. 9 among Division 2 programs in the latest state coaches’ poll, played to a tie with the L-Cats (4-3), who are ranked sixth in Division 3.

Girls volleyball

Baraboo 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2

After the visiting Thunderbirds won the first two sets, the Phoenix bounced back to win the next two. But Baraboo prevailed in the decisive fifth set to pull out a 25-11, 25-19, 25-27, 19-25, 15-4 victory.

Baraboo got 16 kills and six blocks from McKenzie Gruner and 27 assists and 16 digs from Jordan Buebus. Grace Kieselhorst, stepping in for the injured Andrea Bortulin, delivered 32 assists for Luther Prep (5-5).

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Saturday’s area results

Non-conference

SUSSEX HAMILTON 20, BARABOO 19

Sussex Hamilton*7*0*6*7*—*20

Baraboo*6*0*7*6*—*19

B: Koseor 2 run (kick failed), 7:50

SH: Jeter 6 path from Kollath (Hennings kick), 3:56

SH: Booker 40 run (kick failed), 8:06

B: Nachtigal 80 pass from Larson (Stelling kick), 6:52

B: Riley Weyh 32 pass from Larson (kick failed), 11:54

SH: Eichmann 15 pass from Kollath (Hennings kick), 6:54

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SH 9, B 10.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SH 24-149; B 48-147.

Passing yards — SH 177; B 144.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SH 12-27-1; B 7-16-1.

Penalties-yards — SH 4-25; B 4-14.

Fumbles-lost — SH 1-1; B 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RushingSH: Kollath 12-86; Booker 6-61; B: Nachtigal 25-85; Larson 20-54.

PassingSH: Kollath 12-27-1-177; B: 7-15-1-142.

ReceivingSH: Baldewicz 3-57; Lavoy 3-52; Jeter 3-52; B: Weyh 5-60; Nachtigal 2-82.

Friday’s late summary

Eastern Suburban Conference

MARSHALL 35, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0

Marshall*15*7*13*0*—*35

Palmyra-Eagle*0*0*0*0*—*0

M: Ward 1 run (Frank run), 7:18

M: Siedschlag 56 pass from Ward (Frank kick), 2:22

M: Frank 64 run (Frank kick), 5:21

M: Frank 58 pass from Ward (Frank kick), 11:45.

M: Frank 3 run (kick failed), 3:23.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — M 11, PE 10.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 28-130; PE 25-92.

Passing yards — M 173; PE 56.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 6-10-2; PE 7-21-3.

Penalties-yards — M 4-40; PE 5-30.

Fumbles-lost — M 0-0; PE 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RushingM: Frank 12-117; PE: Carpenter 17-79.

PassingM: Ward 6-10-1 173; PE: Brown 6-20-37.

ReceivingM: Frank 3-69; PE: Carpenter 3-23.

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s area results

Non-conference

BARABOO 6, TOMAH 1

Tomah*0*1*—*1

Baraboo*4*2*—*6

First half: B — Bielicki, 3:29 (pk); Uptagraw (J. Lopez), 6:42; J. Lopez (Bielicki), 13:20; Bielicki (Uptagraw), 16:41. Second half: B — J. Lopez, 53:00; T — Richer (Erdman), 63:39; B — Own goal, 72:00.

Shots: T 9; B 20. Saves: T (Jorgensen) 6; B (Huffaker) 4.

Sauk Prairie 3, Lake Mills 3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s area results

Non-conference

BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2

Baraboo*25*25*25*19*15

Watertown Luther Prep*11*19*27*25*4

BARABOO (leaders)Kills: Gruner 16; Assists: Buebus 27; Aces: Scott 6; Digs: Buebus 16; Blocks: Gruner 6.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREPKills: Ruehrdanz 12, Tomhave 6; Assists: Kieselhorst 32; Aces: Ruehrdanz 3; Digs: Tomhave 19; Paulsen 18; Blocks: Paulsen 2; Ruehrdanz 2.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics