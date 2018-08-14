There will be no eight-player football season at Madison Abundant Life High School this fall.
The school announced via Twitter that its football program, a co-operative program with St. Ambrose of Madison, had canceled its 2018 season due to lack of numbers.
With the season set to open this weekend, the decision left some of the Challengers’ opponents in the lurch to fill their schedules.
Wisconsin Heights was scheduled to meet the Challengers twice this season. Instead, the Vanguards have paired up with Sevastopol for a 1 p.m. Saturday season opener at home, and with Gillett for a 7 p.m. home game on Friday, Sept. 21.
Girls golf
Wisconsin Dells Invitational Strong team depth helped Stoughton jump to a five-stroke lead over Green Bay Preble after the opening day of the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
The Vikings shot a 341 at Coldwater Canyon Golf Course in the Dells, led by Caylie Kotlowski’s 7-over-par 78 and Myranaa Kotlowski’s 80.
Wauwatosa’s Rachel Kauffin scored a 2-under 69 to hold the first-day individual lead in Division 1. DeForest stood fourth in the seven-team Division 1 standings.
In Division 2, Portage’s Sophie Denure shot 86 to lead all individuals, and her Warriors finished the first day 19 strokes behind Tomah in the team chase, 372-391.
BC/Homestead Classic Led by Kate Meier’s 10th-place finish (77-78—155), Middleton finished fourth in a talent-packed field after the second and final day of the Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Classic at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
Meier, a junior, led the Cardinals to a two-day team total of 658, finishing 24 strokes behind team champion Brookfield Central. Wales Kettle Moraine was second and Hartland Arrowhead third.
Waunakee finished sixth in the 21-team standings with a 676 total, led by Sam Soulier’s 80-78—158.
Milton 170, Oregon 191
Taylor Hakala shot 1-over-par 37 at Oak Ridge Golf Course to lead the Red Hawks (1-1 Badger South duals) to a 21-stroke victory over the Panthers. Alyssa Schmidt led Oregon with a 43.
Madison Edgewood 189,
Fort Atkinson 215
Grace Welch shot 44 and Caitlin Hegenbarth 45 to lead the Crusaders (2-0 Badger South) past the host Blackhawks at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Fort got a 52 from Kate England.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial 7, Sun Prairie 0
The Spartans opened the Big Eight Conference dual-meet season with a sweep of the visiting Cardinals. Six of the seven matches were won in straight sets, including by Grace Olson at No. 1 singles and Devika Kamath and Anna Hubbard at No. 1 doubles.
Verona 6, Janesville Parker 1
Meredith Conley led a singles sweep with a victory at No. 1, helping the Wildcats roll to a Big Eight dual-meet victory. Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes won at No. 1 doubles.
Oregon Quad
The host Panthers took a 6-1 victory over Monroe as Isabelle Krier won at No. 1 singles. Monroe’s Grace Tostrud and Jensen Christensen won at No. 1 doubles.
Monroe took a 7-0 win over Delavan-Darien, with straight-set victories going to Emma Towne at No. 1 singles and to Tostrud and Christensen at No. 1 doubles.
La Crosse Central Quad
The host Red Raiders swept to 7-0 victories over Baraboo and Reedsburg.