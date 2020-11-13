Prep roundup: Luna Larson, Owen Nachtigal team up as Baraboo steamrolls Tomah

There was no doubt about the Baraboo football team’s eagerness to advance to the second and final round of the temporarily altered WIAA playoffs.

Luna Larson and Owen Nachtigal were two forces of nature Friday night, powering the Thunderbirds to a 43-6 victory over Tomah in a Division 2 first-round game.

Nachtigal ran through and around the Tomah defense for his team’s first three touchdowns and a total of 218 yards on 12 carries. Larson added 190 yards rushing with one TD, and completed seven of 11 passes for 114 yards and two more scores.

On the other side of the ball, Baraboo (7-1) showed a powerhouse defense, holding the Timberwolves (4-4) to minus-5 yards rushing and 94 total yards.

Nachtigal scored from 5, 5 and 20 yards to give the Thunderbirds a terrific start, and Larson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Riley Weyh for a 29-0 lead. Larson broke a 60-yard TD in the third quarter and then hit Michael McCabe for a 20-yard score in the fourth.

Baraboo will visit Onalaska next week in the second and final round of the WIAA's shortened playoff plan.

Onalaska 63, Portage 22