Prep roundup: Luna Larson, Owen Nachtigal team up as Baraboo steamrolls Tomah

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
(Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the playoffs will consist of two rounds of play between teams in four-team groups. No state or sectional champions will be crowned.)
Friday’s area summaries
FIRST-ROUND
DIVISION 1
OCONOMOWOC 48, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown*0*6*0*0*—*6
Oconomowoc*14*27*7*0*—*48
Oc: Hellman 4 run (Burrill kick), 5:59
Oc: Harpster 10 run (Burrill kick)
Oc: Marks 11 run (Burrill kick)
Oc: Hellman 1 run (Burrill kick), 2:22
Oc: Van Ells 3 run(Burrill kick)
W: Meyers 70 pass from Huff (kick blocked)
Oc: Marks 57 pass from Hellman (kick failed)
Oc: Sulla 2 run (Burrill kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — W 12, Oc 12.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 32-156; Oc 24-121.
Passing yards — W 108; Oc 192.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 7-18-1; Oc 9-13-1.
Penalties-yards — W 5-48; Oc 8-73.
Fumbles-lost — W 3-2; Oc 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — W: Sippel 16-108; Oc: Van Ells 8-66.
Passing — W: Huff 6-24-1-137; Oc: 9-13-0-192.
Receiving — W: Meyers 3-64; Oc: Harpster 4-72.
DIVISION 2
BARABOO 43, TOMAH 6
Tomah*0*6*0*0*—*6
Baraboo*14*15*7*7*—*43
B: Nachtigal 5 run (run failed)
B: Nachtigal 5 run (Phill pass from Larson)
B: Nachtigal 20 run (Larson run)
B: Weyh 15 pass from Larson (Henry kick)
T: Brookman 30 reception (run failed)
B: Larson 60 run (Henry kick)
B: McCabe 20 pass from Larson (Henry kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — T 10, B 21.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — T 16-(-5); B 47-413.
Passing yards — T 99; B 114.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — T 7-21-2; B 7-11-1.
Penalties-yards — T 0-0; B 6-50.
Fumbles-lost — T 2-2; B 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — T: Lueck 6-2; B: Nachtigal 25-218, Larson 18-190.
Passing — B: Larson 7-11-1-114.
Receiving — T: Lueck 2-15; B: Nachtigal 2-56.
ONALASKA 63, PORTAGE 22
Portage*8*8*0*6*—*22
Onalaska*28*21*14*0*—*63
On: Peterson 48 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 11:48.
On: Larson 1 run (Faas kick), 8:05
On: Skemp 51 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 5:22.
On: Pica 55 interception return (Faas kick), 3:36.
P: Starr 4 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson), 1:13.
P: Kikkert 18 pass from Thompson (Karpelenia pass from Thompson), 7:12
On: Stuhr 13 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 1:57.
On: Weber 23 pass from Larson (Gilles pass from Larson), :15.
On: Weber interception return (run failed), :00.
On: Savarin 60 run (Faas kick)
On: Woods 59 run (Faas kick)
P: Starr 5 run (kick failed), 8:37
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — P 18, On 19.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 43-141; On 26-284.
Passing yards — P 65; On 205.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 6-15-4; On 11-14-0.
Penalties-yards — P 2-20; On 4-44.
Fumbles-lost — P 0-0; On 4-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — P: Starr 17-77; Williams 20-65; On: Savarin 13-187; Woods 7-110..
Passing — P: Thompson 6-15-1-65; On: Larson 11-14-4-205.
Receiving — P: Kikkert 5-59; On: Skemp 5-92; Peterson 3-56.
DIVISION 3
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 10
Madison Edgewood*0*3*0*7*—*10
Lakeside Lutheran*24*0*0*7*—*31
LL: Cody 48 run (Schmidt kick), 6:21
LL: Vater 23 fumble return (Schmidt kick), 6:07
LL: Schmidt 27 field goal, 1:29
LL: O’Donnell 20 fumble return (Schmidt kick), 1:24
ME: Klestinski 23 field goal, 2:05
ME: Trudgeon 19 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 9:35
LL: Cody 12 run (Schmidt kick), 0:37
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — ME 15, LL 18.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 23-65; LL 47-242.
Passing yards — ME 184; LL 20.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 14-29-4; LL 3-9-1.
Penalties-yards — ME 13-120; LL 10-84.
Fumbles-lost — ME 2-2; LL 4-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — ME: Trudgeon 3-30; LL: Cody 13-111, Chesterman 24-77.
Passing — ME: Folkers 13-28-4-174; LL: Chesterman 3-9-20-1.
Receiving — ME: Haering 7-110, Trudgeon 4-53; LL: O’Donnell 2-13.
LAKE MILLS 56, MAUSTON 20
Mauston*0*6*8*6*—*20
Lake Mills*21*7*14*14*—*56
RIVER VALLEY 30,
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 6
Adams-Friendship*0*0*0*6*—*0
River Valley*8*6*8*8*—*30
RV: Bailey run (run converted)
RV: Gloudeman 2 run (pass failed)
RV: Bailey 2 run (Gloudeman run)
RV: Gloudeman 20 run (Bailey pass to Nachreiner)
AF: Holloway 1 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — AF 12, RV 20.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — AF 27-1; RV 30-158.
Passing yards — AF 172; RV 206.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — AF 7-20-1; RV 14-19-0.
Penalties-yards — AF 5-29; RV 7-75.
Fumbles-lost — AF 0-0; RV 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — RV: Gloudeman 13-82; Bailey 9-42.
Passing — RV: Bailey 14-19-0-206.
Receiving — AF: Holloway 2-74; Livingston 1-40; RV: Alt 5-89; Gloudeman 3-48.
DIVISION 4
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 42,
WAUTOMA 0
Wautoma*0*0*0*0*—*0
Watertown Luther Prep*7*21*14*0*—*42
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Wau 4, WLP 23.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Wau 26-60; WLP 37-245.
Passing yards — Wau 0; WLP 172.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Wau 0-4-1; WLP 11-18-0.
Penalties-yards — Wau 3-5; WLP 8-30.
Fumbles-lost — Wau 0-0; WLP 0-0.
REGULAR SEASON
SUSSEX HAMILTON 27,
SAUK PRAIRIE 21 (OT)
Sauk Prairie*0*15*0*6*0—*21
Sussex Hamilton*7*7*0*7*6*—*27
SH: Wroblewski 7 run (Hennings kick), 9:45
SP: Gibbs 6 pass from Wright-Rodriguez (Diehl run), 6:19
SH: Kollath 9 run (Hennings kick), 2:49
SP: Diehl 26 pass from Wright-Rodriguez (Brickl kick), 0:22
SP: Uselman 4 run (run failed), 8:00
SH: Eichmann 2 run (Hennings kick), 1:38
SH: Kollath 7 run
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — SP 15, SH 24.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 40-205; SH 46-263.
Passing yards — SP 110; SH 113.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 7-15-0; SH 10-18-0.
Penalties-yards — SP 4-55; SH 6-40.
Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0; SH 2-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — SP: Uselman 16-104; Wright-Rodriguez 13-55; SH: Wroblewski 16-111.
Passing — SP: Wright-Rodriguez 7-14-2-110; SH: Quella 6-9-0-93.
Receiving — SP: Diehl 3-41; K. Breunig 1-47; SH: Baldewicz 4-67.
WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | STATEWIDE SCORES, SCHEDULE
Friday’s statewide scores
DIVISION 1
Hudson def. Schofield D.C. Everest, forfeit
Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit
Hartford 40, West Bend West 0
Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit
Germantown 35, Hortonville 21
Mequon Homestead 16, Wales Kettle Moraine 6
Sussex Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit
Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit
Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Brookfield East 20, Lake Geneva Badger 13
Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21
Muskego 38, Hartland Arrowhead 0
Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit
Milwaukee Marquette def. Glendale Nicolet, forfeit
Oak Creek 20, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 17
DIVISION 2
New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit
Rice Lake 20, Medford 14
Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit
Rhinelander 27, Minocqua Lakeland 20
Seymour 33, Antigo 0
Shawano 49, Marinette 6
West De Pere 7, Grafton 3
Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20
Kewaskum 17, New London 14
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit
Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit
Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Elkhorn vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 40, Elkhorn 7
Whitefish Bay 34, Greendale Martin Luther 7
DIVISION 3
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Prescott def. Amery, forfeit
Maple Northwestern 14, Hammond St. Croix Central 0
Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0
Freedom 56, Eagle River Northland Pines 0
Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6
Denmark at Little Chute
Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13
Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0
Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0
Appleton Xavier 49, Kohler co-op 20
University School of Milwaukee def. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, forfeit
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 0
DIVISION 4
St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14
Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit
Cumberland 48, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit
Stratford 38, Neillsville/Granton 0
Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit
Brillion 14, Brussels Southern Door 6
Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22
Chilton 34, Oostburg 28
Kiel 50, Valders 16
Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit
DIVISION 5
Second round
Mondovi 34, Onalaska Luther 0
First round
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit
Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Manawa 46, Mishicot 6
Bonduel 43, Oconto 16
Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit
Markesan def. Westfield, forfeit
Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit
Onalaska Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
La Crosse Aquinas 34, Darlington 25
Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Kenosha St. Joseph 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit
DIVISION 6
Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit
Boyceville 14, Webster 12
Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit
Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6
Edgar 41, Stevens Point Pacelli 0
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Shiocton 35, Rosholt 21
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Pepin/Alma def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit
Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit
Oshkosh Lourdes 49, Hilbert 28
Cambria-Friesland 32, Burlington Catholic Central 27
Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
Highland 32, River Ridge 14
EIGHT-PLAYER
Frederic def. Minong Northwood/Solon Springs, forfeit
Chippewa Falls McDonell 64, Siren 16
Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12
Wabeno/Laona 16, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0
Saturday's schedule
DIVISION 4
Random Lake vs. Marshall at Fall River, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Waterloo at Cambridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
WIAA PLAYOFFS
FINAL ROUND
(All dates, locations subject to change)
DIVISION 1
Marshfield (3-4) at Hudson (6-2)
Oconomowoc (4-4) at Hartford (54-3)
Cedarburg (6-2) at Germantown (5-3)
Mequon Homestead (4-4) at Sussex Hamilton (3-6)
Brookfield Central (4-4) at Mukwonago (6-2)
Brookfield East (4-3) at Waukesha West (6-2)
Menomonee Falls (8-0) at Muskego (8-0)
Oak Creek (4-2) at Milwaukee Marquette (5-2)
DIVISION 2
Rice Lake (3-5) at New Richmond (5-2)
Mosinee (5-3) at Rhinelander (7-1)
Seymour (3-4) at Shawano (6-2)
Luxemburg-Casco (6-1) at West De Pere (5-0)
Baraboo (7-1) at Onalaska (4-2)
Kewaskum (2-4) at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (4-4)
Slinger (4-4) at Pewaukee (3-4)
Whitefish Bay (6-0) at Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-0)
DIVISION 3
Prescott (2-6) at Baldwin-Woodville (4-4)
Maple Northwestern (7-1) at Ellsworth (7-0)
Wrightstown (6-2) at Freedom (7-1)
Winneconne (4-3) at Little Chute (4-3)
Richland Center (4-3) at River Valley (6-2)
Lake Mills (6-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (7-0)
Sheboygan Falls (7-1) at Appleton Xavier (7-1)
University School of Milwaukee (4-1) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (5-2) at Westosha Central HS, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
St. Croix Falls (4-4) at Elk Mound (5-3)
Stanley-Boyd (6-2) at Cumberland (8-0)
Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3) at Stratford (5-1)
Brillion (7-0) at Amherst (7-1)
Nekoosa (4-3) at Prairie du Chien (6-2)
New Holstein or Marshall at Watertown Luther Prep (6-2)
Chilton (3-3) at Kiel (4-3)
Brookfield Academy (5-1) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1)
DIVISION 5
Grantsburg (6-1) at Spring Valley (8-0)
Cameron (3-5) at Cadott (4-4)
Manawa (4-3) at Bonduel (8-0)
Weyauwega-Fremont (1-5) at Markesan (4-3)
La Crosse Aquinas (4-3) at Lancaster (5-3)
Waterloo or Cambridge at Mineral Point (6-0)
Kenosha St. Joseph (6-2) vs. Racine Lutheran (7-1), site TBA
DIVISION 6
Turtle Lake (5-2) at Boyceville (6-1)
Augusta (2-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
Iola-Scandinavia (8-0) at Edgar (7-0)
Shiocton (5-3) at Crivitz (4-2)
Loyal (4-4) at Pepin/Alma (5-2)
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (5-2) at Blair-Taylor (7-0)
Reedsville (8-0) at Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0)
Cambria-Friesland (6-1) at Randolph (6-2)
Highland (7-0) at Potosi/Cassville (7-1)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Frederic (3-3) at Chippewa Falls McDonell (6-2)
Greenwood (7-1) vs. Wabeno/Laona (6-1)
WIAA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING | DIVISION 2 SUMMARY
GIRLS SWIMMING
WIAA STATE MEET
DIVISION 2
At Waukesha South
Team scores: Rhinelander 255; Shorewood 228; Greendale 202; Hales Corners Whitnall 167; Rice Lake 140; Kohler co-op 131; Whitefish Bay 130; Wausau East 130; Minocqua Lakeland 115; Grafton 110; Whitewater 93; Ladysmith co-op 89; New Berlin Eisenhower 73; Medford 71; Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 55; Menomonie 51; Elkhorn 50; Marinette/Peshtigo 45; Merrill 42; Plymouth 35; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 25; Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20; Seymour 18; Berlin/Green Lake 16; Antigo 13; Tomahawk 7; River Valley 7, Portage 2.
(Top finishers, area competitors)
Diving: 1, Smith, Whitnall, 519.15 points; 2, Held, Whitnall, 465.95; 3, Uttke, Grafton, 439.30; 4, Scolman, Grafton, 437.90; 5, Miracle, Brown Deer, 409.20.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Shorewood (Jacobs, McNally, Barrow, Kuennen), 1:47.45; 2, Wausau East, 1:50.38; 3, Rhinelander, 1:50.69; 4, Rice Lake, 1:51.14; 5, Minocqua Lakeland, 1:52.66.
200 freestyle: 1, Zgola, Greendale, 1:52.27; 2, Winnicki, Rhinelander, 1:54.99; 3, Stephens, Whitefish Bay, 1:55.01; 4, Kuennen, Shorewood, 1:56.44; 5, Bunton, Ladysmith, 1:58.43.
200 individual medley: 1, Houwers, Whitewater, 2:06.90; 2, Barrow, Shorewood, 2:07.91; 3, Lenz, Whitnall, 2:10.08; 4, Jacobs, Shorewood, 2:11.75; 5, Michel, Grafton, 2:13.58.
50 freestyle: 1, Forsberg, Rice Lake, :24.13; 2, Carriveau, Marinette, :24.32; 3, Lechleitner, Ladysmith, :24.58; Stanic, Greendale, :24.69; 5, Greenwood, Menomonie, :24.88; 10, Harper, River Valley, :25.25.
100 butterfly: 1, Francis, Rhinelander, :55.96; 2, Clifford, Wausau East, :57.66; 3, Barrow, Shorewood, :59.43; 4, Radke, Whitnall, 1:00.14; 5, Schroeder, New Berlin Eisenhower, 1:00.29; 16, Kohn, Portage, 1:04.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Stanic, Greendale, :52.95; 2, Forsberg, Rice Lake, :53.22; 3, Winnicki, Rhinelander, :53.28; 4, Lechleitner, Ladysmith, :53.52; Kuennen, Shorewood, :53.66.
500 freestyle: 1, Stephens, Whitefish Bay, 5:05.77; 2, Zgola, Greendale, 5:09.47; 3, Turner, Greendale, 5:16.07; 4, Winnicki, Rhinelander, 5:20.57; 5, Bunton, Ladysmith, 5:22.35; 16, Weidner, Portage, 5:55.14.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander (St. Pierre, Winnicki, K. Francis, M. Francis), 1:38.03; 2, Lakeland, 1:38.79; 3, Wausau East, 1:39.38; 4, Rice Lake, 1:39.56; 5, Kohler, 1:40.16.
100 backstroke: 1, Francis, Rhinelander, :55.13; 2, Jacobs, Shorewood, :56.88; 3, Lenz, Whitnall, :57.43; 4, Kennedy, Rhinelander, :58.15; 5, Bergman, Medford, :58.43.
100 breaststroke: 1, Houwers, Whitewater, 1:05.27; 2, McNally, Shorewood, 1:08.23; 3, Winter, Merrill, 1:08.24; 4, Boyer, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 1:08.76; 5, Gilles, Wausau East, 1:09.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander (Fugle, A. Winnicki, M. Winnicki, Francis), 3:35.80; 2, Greendale, 3:36.00; 3, Shorewood, 3:38.15; 4, Kohler co-op; 5, Whitnall, 3:45.55.