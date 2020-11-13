 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Luna Larson, Owen Nachtigal team up as Baraboo steamrolls Tomah
PREP SPORTS | WIAA FOOTBALL, GIRLS SWIMMING

Prep roundup: Luna Larson, Owen Nachtigal team up as Baraboo steamrolls Tomah

There was no doubt about the Baraboo football team’s eagerness to advance to the second and final round of the temporarily altered WIAA playoffs.

Luna Larson and Owen Nachtigal were two forces of nature Friday night, powering the Thunderbirds to a 43-6 victory over Tomah in a Division 2 first-round game.

Nachtigal ran through and around the Tomah defense for his team’s first three touchdowns and a total of 218 yards on 12 carries. Larson added 190 yards rushing with one TD, and completed seven of 11 passes for 114 yards and two more scores.

On the other side of the ball, Baraboo (7-1) showed a powerhouse defense, holding the Timberwolves (4-4) to minus-5 yards rushing and 94 total yards.

Nachtigal scored from 5, 5 and 20 yards to give the Thunderbirds a terrific start, and Larson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Riley Weyh for a 29-0 lead. Larson broke a 60-yard TD in the third quarter and then hit Michael McCabe for a 20-yard score in the fourth.

Baraboo will visit Onalaska next week in the second and final round of the WIAA's shortened playoff plan.

Onalaska 63, Portage 22

In Division 2, the host Hilltoppers (4-2) opened a 28-0 lead over the Warriors less than 8½ minutes into the game, as Ayden Larson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Sam Pica returned an interception 53 yards for another score.

Portage provided some push-back, scoring after back-to-back Onalaska turnovers on a 3-yard run by Jordan Starr and an 18-yard pass from Gavin Thompson to Jaden Kikkert.

But Onalaska scored the next five touchdowns, two on throws by Larson and one on an interception return by Hudson Weber, to put away the victory. Starr added a 5-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.

Onalaska racked up 489 yards of offense, with Larson throwing for 205 yards and Michael Savarin rushing for 187. Starr led Portage with 77 yards rushing.

Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6

In Division 1, the host Raccoons (4-4) opened a 41-0 lead in the second quarter, with help from three turnovers, to coast past the Goslings (2-6). Jack Hellman ran for two touchdowns and threw a 57-yard pass to Augie Marks for another score.

Watertown’s only touchdown came late in the second quarter, on a 70-yard pass from Caleb Huff to Oliver Meyers. Huff completed six of 24 passes for 137 yards with one interception, and Dylan Sippel led the Goslings’ rushing attack with 108 yards on 16 carries.

Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20

In Division 3, quarterback Adam Moen opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run and followed it with two first-quarter TD passes to give the L-Cats (6-2) a 21-0 lead over the visiting Golden Eagles (6-2).

Moen threw for two more touchdowns in the second half to lead Lake Mills into a second-round playoff showdown at Lakeside Lutheran, which beat Madison Edgewood on Friday.

River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6

In Division 3, the host Blackhawks (6-2) stormed past the Green Devils (2-5), with their offense traversing the field in the air and on the ground. River Valley’s offense finished the night with 206 yards passing from quarterback Will Bailey and 158 yards rushing between Zach Gloudeman, Bailey and Roman Jensen.

Gloudeman and Bailey split the load scoring for River Valley, as they each finished with two rushing touchdowns.

River Valley will close the playoffs with a home game against Richland Center next week.

Watertown Luther Prep 42,
Wautoma 0

In Division 4, the Phoenix (6-2) buried the visiting Hornets (2-3), holding them to four first downs, no pass completions and 60 yards rushing. Luther Prep racked up 245 yards rushing and 517 total yards.

Luther Prep will close the playoffs next week with a home game against Marshall or New Holstein. Those teams play their first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fall River.

Saturday's other area game sends Waterloo to Cambridge at 1 p.m. in Division 5 action.

Sussex Hamilton 27,
Sauk Prairie 21 (ot)

After the host Chargers stopped the Eagles to start overtime, Nate Kollath scored on a 7-yard run to give Hamilton (3-5) a come-from-behind victory over Sauk Prairie (0-8) in a regular-season add-on game.

Hamilton tied the score with 1:38 to play on a 10-yard jet sweep run by junior Alex Eichmann. The Chargers’ tying drive was aided by 15-yard Sauk Prairie penalties on back-to-back plays, helping Hamilton march 78 yards in 1 minute, 36 seconds without a timeout.

Sauk Prairie opened a 21-14 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Tyler Uselman with eight minutes to play. The Eagles’ two-point conversion try was stopped, opening the door for Hamilton.

Earlier, Sauk’s Damien Wright-Rodriguez threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Gibbs and a 26-yard TD pass to Owen Diehl. He totaled 110 yards on 7-for-14 passing, and Uselman ran for 104 yards. Sauk Prairie missed a field-goal attempt in the second quarter.

Girls swimming

WIAA Division 2 state meet

There was room for new blood at the top of the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving field this year, with five-time defending state champion Madison Edgewood not swimming this fall, along with McFarland, which has won the last two runner-up trophies and four of the last five.

And Rhinelander took full advantage, winning three of the meet's final four events, including two relays, to capture its first-ever team state championship with 255 points. Shorewood finished second with 228 and Greendale third with 202.

Hodags junior Malia Francis was the star of the night, capturing individual championships in the 100-yard backstroke (55.13 seconds) and 100 butterfly (:55.96) and anchoring Rhinelander's winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.03) and 400 freestyle relay (3:35.80). Rhinelander added one runner-up finish, two thirds and a fourth.

Runner-up Shorewood won the 200 medley relay 

Whitewater senior Ella Houwers won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.27) and 200 individual medley (2:06.90). Bella Smith of Hales Corners Whitnall repeated as diving champ (519.15 points).

Only three swimmers from area programs competed. Junior Beverly Harper from River Valley/Richland Center took 10th in the 50 freestyle (:25.42), Portage senior Rubie-Ann Kohn was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:04.19) and Portage junior Natalie Weidner was 16th in the 500 freestyle (5:55.14).

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

WIAA PLAYOFFS

Friday’s area summaries

FIRST-ROUND

DIVISION 1

OCONOMOWOC 48, WATERTOWN 6

Watertown*0*6*0*0*—*6

Oconomowoc*14*27*7*0*—*48

Oc: Hellman 4 run (Burrill kick), 5:59

Oc: Harpster 10 run (Burrill kick)

Oc: Marks 11 run (Burrill kick)

Oc: Hellman 1 run (Burrill kick), 2:22

Oc: Van Ells 3 run(Burrill kick)

W: Meyers 70 pass from Huff (kick blocked)

Oc: Marks 57 pass from Hellman (kick failed)

Oc: Sulla 2 run (Burrill kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 12, Oc 12.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 32-156; Oc 24-121.

Passing yards — W 108; Oc 192.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 7-18-1; Oc 9-13-1.

Penalties-yards — W 5-48; Oc 8-73.

Fumbles-lost — W 3-2; Oc 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W: Sippel 16-108; Oc: Van Ells 8-66.

Passing — W: Huff 6-24-1-137; Oc: 9-13-0-192.

Receiving — W: Meyers 3-64; Oc: Harpster 4-72.

DIVISION 2

BARABOO 43, TOMAH 6

Tomah*0*6*0*0*—*6

Baraboo*14*15*7*7*—*43

B: Nachtigal 5 run (run failed)

B: Nachtigal 5 run (Phill pass from Larson)

B: Nachtigal 20 run (Larson run)

B: Weyh 15 pass from Larson (Henry kick)

T: Brookman 30 reception (run failed)

B: Larson 60 run (Henry kick)

B: McCabe 20 pass from Larson (Henry kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — T 10, B 21.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — T 16-(-5); B 47-413.

Passing yards — T 99; B 114.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — T 7-21-2; B 7-11-1.

Penalties-yards — T 0-0; B 6-50.

Fumbles-lost — T 2-2; B 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — T: Lueck 6-2; B: Nachtigal 25-218, Larson 18-190.

Passing — B: Larson 7-11-1-114.

Receiving — T: Lueck 2-15; B: Nachtigal 2-56.

ONALASKA 63, PORTAGE 22

Portage*8*8*0*6*—*22

Onalaska*28*21*14*0*—*63

On: Peterson 48 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 11:48.

On: Larson 1 run (Faas kick), 8:05

On: Skemp 51 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 5:22.

On: Pica 55 interception return (Faas kick), 3:36.

P: Starr 4 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson), 1:13.

P: Kikkert 18 pass from Thompson (Karpelenia pass from Thompson), 7:12

On: Stuhr 13 pass from Larson (Faas kick), 1:57.

On: Weber 23 pass from Larson (Gilles pass from Larson), :15.

On: Weber interception return (run failed), :00.

On: Savarin 60 run (Faas kick)

On: Woods 59 run (Faas kick)

P: Starr 5 run (kick failed), 8:37

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — P 18, On 19.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 43-141; On 26-284.

Passing yards — P 65; On 205.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 6-15-4; On 11-14-0.

Penalties-yards — P 2-20; On 4-44.

Fumbles-lost — P 0-0; On 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — P: Starr 17-77; Williams 20-65; On: Savarin 13-187; Woods 7-110..

Passing — P: Thompson 6-15-1-65; On: Larson 11-14-4-205.

Receiving — P: Kikkert 5-59; On: Skemp 5-92; Peterson 3-56.

DIVISION 3

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 10

Madison Edgewood*0*3*0*7*—*10

Lakeside Lutheran*24*0*0*7*—*31

LL: Cody 48 run (Schmidt kick), 6:21

LL: Vater 23 fumble return (Schmidt kick), 6:07

LL: Schmidt 27 field goal, 1:29

LL: O’Donnell 20 fumble return (Schmidt kick), 1:24

ME: Klestinski 23 field goal, 2:05

ME: Trudgeon 19 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick), 9:35

LL: Cody 12 run (Schmidt kick), 0:37

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ME 15, LL 18.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 23-65; LL 47-242.

Passing yards — ME 184; LL 20.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 14-29-4; LL 3-9-1.

Penalties-yards — ME 13-120; LL 10-84.

Fumbles-lost — ME 2-2; LL 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — ME: Trudgeon 3-30; LL: Cody 13-111, Chesterman 24-77.

Passing — ME: Folkers 13-28-4-174; LL: Chesterman 3-9-20-1.

Receiving — ME: Haering 7-110, Trudgeon 4-53; LL: O’Donnell 2-13.

LAKE MILLS 56, MAUSTON 20

Mauston*0*6*8*6*—*20

Lake Mills*21*7*14*14*—*56

RIVER VALLEY 30,

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 6

Adams-Friendship*0*0*0*6*—*0

River Valley*8*6*8*8*—*30

RV: Bailey run (run converted)

RV: Gloudeman 2 run (pass failed)

RV: Bailey 2 run (Gloudeman run)

RV: Gloudeman 20 run (Bailey pass to Nachreiner)

AF: Holloway 1 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — AF 12, RV 20.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — AF 27-1; RV 30-158.

Passing yards — AF 172; RV 206.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — AF 7-20-1; RV 14-19-0.

Penalties-yards — AF 5-29; RV 7-75.

Fumbles-lost — AF 0-0; RV 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RV: Gloudeman 13-82; Bailey 9-42.

Passing — RV: Bailey 14-19-0-206.

Receiving — AF: Holloway 2-74; Livingston 1-40; RV: Alt 5-89; Gloudeman 3-48.

DIVISION 4

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 42,

WAUTOMA 0

Wautoma*0*0*0*0*—*0

Watertown Luther Prep*7*21*14*0*—*42

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — Wau 4, WLP 23.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Wau 26-60; WLP 37-245.

Passing yards — Wau 0; WLP 172.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Wau 0-4-1; WLP 11-18-0.

Penalties-yards — Wau 3-5; WLP 8-30.

Fumbles-lost — Wau 0-0; WLP 0-0.

REGULAR SEASON

SUSSEX HAMILTON 27,

SAUK PRAIRIE 21 (OT)

Sauk Prairie*0*15*0*6*0—*21

Sussex Hamilton*7*7*0*7*6*—*27

SH: Wroblewski 7 run (Hennings kick), 9:45

SP: Gibbs 6 pass from Wright-Rodriguez (Diehl run), 6:19

SH: Kollath 9 run (Hennings kick), 2:49

SP: Diehl 26 pass from Wright-Rodriguez (Brickl kick), 0:22

SP: Uselman 4 run (run failed), 8:00

SH: Eichmann 2 run (Hennings kick), 1:38

SH: Kollath 7 run

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 15, SH 24.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 40-205; SH 46-263.

Passing yards — SP 110; SH 113.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 7-15-0; SH 10-18-0.

Penalties-yards — SP 4-55; SH 6-40.

Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0; SH 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — SP: Uselman 16-104; Wright-Rodriguez 13-55; SH: Wroblewski 16-111.

Passing — SP: Wright-Rodriguez 7-14-2-110; SH: Quella 6-9-0-93.

Receiving — SP: Diehl 3-41; K. Breunig 1-47; SH: Baldewicz 4-67.

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | STATEWIDE SCORES, SCHEDULE

WIAA PLAYOFFS

Friday’s statewide scores

DIVISION 1

Hudson def. Schofield D.C. Everest, forfeit

Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit

Hartford 40, West Bend West 0

Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit

Germantown 35, Hortonville 21

Mequon Homestead 16, Wales Kettle Moraine 6

Sussex Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit

Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit

Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Brookfield East 20, Lake Geneva Badger 13

Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21

Muskego 38, Hartland Arrowhead 0

Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit

Milwaukee Marquette def. Glendale Nicolet, forfeit

Oak Creek 20, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 17

DIVISION 2

New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit

Rice Lake 20, Medford 14

Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit

Rhinelander 27, Minocqua Lakeland 20

Seymour 33, Antigo 0

Shawano 49, Marinette 6

West De Pere 7, Grafton 3

Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20

Kewaskum 17, New London 14

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit

Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit

Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Elkhorn vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 40, Elkhorn 7

Whitefish Bay 34, Greendale Martin Luther 7

DIVISION 3

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Prescott def. Amery, forfeit

Maple Northwestern 14, Hammond St. Croix Central 0

Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0

Freedom 56, Eagle River Northland Pines 0

Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6

Denmark at Little Chute

Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13

Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0

Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0

Appleton Xavier 49, Kohler co-op 20

University School of Milwaukee def. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, forfeit

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 0

DIVISION 4

St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26

Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14

Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit

Cumberland 48, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit

Stratford 38, Neillsville/Granton 0

Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit

Brillion 14, Brussels Southern Door 6

Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32

Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22

Chilton 34, Oostburg 28

Kiel 50, Valders 16

Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit

DIVISION 5

Second round

Mondovi 34, Onalaska Luther 0

First round

Grantsburg 38, Durand 30

Spring Valley 47, Unity 8

Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit

Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Manawa 46, Mishicot 6

Bonduel 43, Oconto 16

Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit

Markesan def. Westfield, forfeit

Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit

Onalaska Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

La Crosse Aquinas 34, Darlington 25

Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Kenosha St. Joseph 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit

DIVISION 6

Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit

Boyceville 14, Webster 12

Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit

Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6

Edgar 41, Stevens Point Pacelli 0

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Shiocton 35, Rosholt 21

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Pepin/Alma def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit

Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit

Oshkosh Lourdes 49, Hilbert 28

Cambria-Friesland 32, Burlington Catholic Central 27

Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0

Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22

Highland 32, River Ridge 14

EIGHT-PLAYER

Frederic def. Minong Northwood/Solon Springs, forfeit

Chippewa Falls McDonell 64, Siren 16

Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12

Wabeno/Laona 16, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0

Saturday's schedule

DIVISION 4

Random Lake vs. Marshall at Fall River, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Waterloo at Cambridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

WIAA PLAYOFFS

FINAL ROUND

(All dates, locations subject to change)

DIVISION 1

Marshfield (3-4) at Hudson (6-2)

Oconomowoc (4-4) at Hartford (54-3)

Cedarburg (6-2) at Germantown (5-3)

Mequon Homestead (4-4) at Sussex Hamilton (3-6)

Brookfield Central (4-4) at Mukwonago (6-2)

Brookfield East (4-3) at Waukesha West (6-2)

Menomonee Falls (8-0) at Muskego (8-0)

Oak Creek (4-2) at Milwaukee Marquette (5-2)

DIVISION 2

Rice Lake (3-5) at New Richmond (5-2)

Mosinee (5-3) at Rhinelander (7-1)

Seymour (3-4) at Shawano (6-2)

Luxemburg-Casco (6-1) at West De Pere (5-0)

Baraboo (7-1) at Onalaska (4-2)

Kewaskum (2-4) at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (4-4)

Slinger (4-4) at Pewaukee (3-4)

Whitefish Bay (6-0) at Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-0)

DIVISION 3

Prescott (2-6) at Baldwin-Woodville (4-4)

Maple Northwestern (7-1) at Ellsworth (7-0)

Wrightstown (6-2) at Freedom (7-1)

Winneconne (4-3) at Little Chute (4-3)

Richland Center (4-3) at River Valley (6-2)

Lake Mills (6-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (7-0)

Sheboygan Falls (7-1) at Appleton Xavier (7-1)

University School of Milwaukee (4-1) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (5-2) at Westosha Central HS, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

St. Croix Falls (4-4) at Elk Mound (5-3)

Stanley-Boyd (6-2) at Cumberland (8-0)

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3) at Stratford (5-1)

Brillion (7-0) at Amherst (7-1)

Nekoosa (4-3) at Prairie du Chien (6-2)

New Holstein or Marshall at Watertown Luther Prep (6-2)

Chilton (3-3) at Kiel (4-3)

Brookfield Academy (5-1) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1)

DIVISION 5

Grantsburg (6-1) at Spring Valley (8-0)

Cameron (3-5) at Cadott (4-4)

Manawa (4-3) at Bonduel (8-0)

Weyauwega-Fremont (1-5) at Markesan (4-3)

La Crosse Aquinas (4-3) at Lancaster (5-3)

Waterloo or Cambridge at Mineral Point (6-0)

Kenosha St. Joseph (6-2) vs. Racine Lutheran (7-1), site TBA

DIVISION 6

Turtle Lake (5-2) at Boyceville (6-1)

Augusta (2-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

Iola-Scandinavia (8-0) at Edgar (7-0)

Shiocton (5-3) at Crivitz (4-2)

Loyal (4-4) at Pepin/Alma (5-2)

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (5-2) at Blair-Taylor (7-0)

Reedsville (8-0) at Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0)

Cambria-Friesland (6-1) at Randolph (6-2)

Highland (7-0) at Potosi/Cassville (7-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Frederic (3-3) at Chippewa Falls McDonell (6-2)

Greenwood (7-1) vs. Wabeno/Laona (6-1)

WIAA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING | DIVISION 2 SUMMARY

GIRLS SWIMMING

WIAA STATE MEET

DIVISION 2

At Waukesha South

Team scores: Rhinelander 255; Shorewood 228; Greendale 202; Hales Corners Whitnall 167; Rice Lake 140; Kohler co-op 131; Whitefish Bay 130; Wausau East 130; Minocqua Lakeland 115; Grafton 110; Whitewater 93; Ladysmith co-op 89; New Berlin Eisenhower 73; Medford 71; Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 55; Menomonie 51; Elkhorn 50; Marinette/Peshtigo 45; Merrill 42; Plymouth 35; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 25; Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20; Seymour 18; Berlin/Green Lake 16; Antigo 13; Tomahawk 7; River Valley 7, Portage 2.

(Top finishers, area competitors)

Diving: 1, Smith, Whitnall, 519.15 points; 2, Held, Whitnall, 465.95; 3, Uttke, Grafton, 439.30; 4, Scolman, Grafton, 437.90; 5, Miracle, Brown Deer, 409.20.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Shorewood (Jacobs, McNally, Barrow, Kuennen), 1:47.45; 2, Wausau East, 1:50.38; 3, Rhinelander, 1:50.69; 4, Rice Lake, 1:51.14; 5, Minocqua Lakeland, 1:52.66.

200 freestyle: 1, Zgola, Greendale, 1:52.27; 2, Winnicki, Rhinelander, 1:54.99; 3, Stephens, Whitefish Bay, 1:55.01; 4, Kuennen, Shorewood, 1:56.44; 5, Bunton, Ladysmith, 1:58.43.

200 individual medley: 1, Houwers, Whitewater, 2:06.90; 2, Barrow, Shorewood, 2:07.91; 3, Lenz, Whitnall, 2:10.08; 4, Jacobs, Shorewood, 2:11.75; 5, Michel, Grafton, 2:13.58.

50 freestyle: 1, Forsberg, Rice Lake, :24.13; 2, Carriveau, Marinette, :24.32; 3, Lechleitner, Ladysmith, :24.58; Stanic, Greendale, :24.69; 5, Greenwood, Menomonie, :24.88; 10, Harper, River Valley, :25.25.

100 butterfly: 1, Francis, Rhinelander, :55.96; 2, Clifford, Wausau East, :57.66; 3, Barrow, Shorewood, :59.43; 4, Radke, Whitnall, 1:00.14; 5, Schroeder, New Berlin Eisenhower, 1:00.29; 16, Kohn, Portage, 1:04.19.

100 freestyle: 1, Stanic, Greendale, :52.95; 2, Forsberg, Rice Lake, :53.22; 3, Winnicki, Rhinelander, :53.28; 4, Lechleitner, Ladysmith, :53.52; Kuennen, Shorewood, :53.66.

500 freestyle: 1, Stephens, Whitefish Bay, 5:05.77; 2, Zgola, Greendale, 5:09.47; 3, Turner, Greendale, 5:16.07; 4, Winnicki, Rhinelander, 5:20.57; 5, Bunton, Ladysmith, 5:22.35; 16, Weidner, Portage, 5:55.14.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander (St. Pierre, Winnicki, K. Francis, M. Francis), 1:38.03; 2, Lakeland, 1:38.79; 3, Wausau East, 1:39.38; 4, Rice Lake, 1:39.56; 5, Kohler, 1:40.16.

100 backstroke: 1, Francis, Rhinelander, :55.13; 2, Jacobs, Shorewood, :56.88; 3, Lenz, Whitnall, :57.43; 4, Kennedy, Rhinelander, :58.15; 5, Bergman, Medford, :58.43.

100 breaststroke: 1, Houwers, Whitewater, 1:05.27; 2, McNally, Shorewood, 1:08.23; 3, Winter, Merrill, 1:08.24; 4, Boyer, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 1:08.76; 5, Gilles, Wausau East, 1:09.89.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander (Fugle, A. Winnicki, M. Winnicki, Francis), 3:35.80; 2, Greendale, 3:36.00; 3, Shorewood, 3:38.15; 4, Kohler co-op; 5, Whitnall, 3:45.55.

