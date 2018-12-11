Waunakee senior Austin Keller announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Keller was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools first-team selection as a tight end on its all-state team.
He was a Badger North Conference first-team pick.
He was a first-team selection as a tight end on the offense of the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com 2018 All-Area football team.
He caught 35 passes for 555 yards and five touchdowns for Badger North champion Waunakee, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.
He tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will continue to be a warrior and rep the purple and white. With that being said, I am committing to Winona State University to further my academic and athletic career!”
Swenson receives recognition for his hockey service
McFarland High School recently recognized Jerry Swenson for his contributions to ice hockey, according to a McFarland Thistle report.
Swenson helped establish and expand McFarland’s youth hockey program.
Swenson served as president and vice president of the program’s board of directors for 21 years; led the first fundraiser; coached the first Mite team and later coached the Squirts and Bantams; and coached in the Ice Mites Learn to Skate program; according to the report.
Swenson, a Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame inductee whose hockey service was to be recognized at a McFarland hockey game last Friday, helped build the high school club hockey program, developing the sport in communities without a high school team, and also served as an official.