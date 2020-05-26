Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Ashley Field project stays on schedule for mid-August opening

The field eventually will be used for Sun Prairie East and the new high school, Sun Prairie West, which is scheduled to open in 2022-23.

Last week, light poles were installed and work was done on the student/online ticket entrance, retaining walls and the Cardinal Heights parking lot, Nee said.

The field’s base was prepared for the field turf installation, which Nee said is scheduled to occur the first week of June.

Logos for the Sun Prairie East Cardinals and Sun Prairie West Wolves will adorn the field and each end zone will have one of the school nicknames on the field, which will be lined for football, soccer and lacrosse.

“That brings it all together,” Nee said of the turf installation.

Three large beams that will be part of the scoreboard also are at the site, ready for when the scoreboard is expected to be installed in July.

There will be two locker rooms – one for the Cardinals and one for the Wolves.