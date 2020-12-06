Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Alex Nitz, New Glarus trio make college commitments for football

Sun Prairie senior Alex Nitz announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and plans to play football.
Nitz is an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, who can play defensive end and nose tackle on defense.
Nitz tweeted: “I am very thankful and excited to announce that I have committed to the University of (Wisconsin-) Oshkosh to continue my academic and football career. I want to thank my parents and coaches for all the support! And I want to thank Coach Angeletti for this great opportunity. Go Titans!”
Three New Glarus athletes make college decisions for football
New Glarus seniors Mason Martinson, Darris Schuett and Cole Walter have made college commitments and plan to play football.
They made their announcements on Twitter.
Martinson, a quarterback and defensive end, committed to the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Schuett, a wide receiver, quarterback and safety, committed to Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Walter, a defensive end and outside linebacker, committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
New Glarus-Monticello didn’t play football during the WIAA’s fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Glarus-Monticello is scheduled to play football in the alternative fall season in the spring.
In 2019, Schuett was a second-team all-conference choice as a wide receiver in the Capitol South.
Schuett tweeted: ”First off, I would like to thank my mom and dad for always pointing me in the right direction and putting me and my goals first. Second I would like to thank all of the coaches I have ever worked with. You have all pushed me to not only be a better player, but a better person. Lastly, I would like to thank all of the coaches who have put their time in the recruiting process and helping me figure out what I want for the next four years. With all that being said, I am proud to announce I have verbally committed to Simpson College!!”
Walter was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive end in 2019.
Walter tweeted: “To begin, I would like to thank my past coaches for sacrificing their time and effort to not only make me a better athlete, but a better person. I also want to thank all of the coaches who contacted me throughout the recruiting process and helped me make the decision for the future.
"Secondly, I want to thank my parents for making the countless sacrifices to help me reach my goals and for making me the person I am today. I truly wouldn’t be where I am today without their support. Lastly, I want to thank the UWL coaching staff for welcoming me into their football family with open arms and God for blessing my life with so many influential people that love me so dearly. With all that said, I would like to announce that I’ve decided to continue my football career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.”
Martinson was an honorable-mention all-conference pick as a quarterback in 2019.
Martinson tweeted: “Beyond excited to be announcing my commitment to the University of Sioux Falls for football! Huge thank you to my coaches for always pushing me and helping me be the best version of myself on and off the field. Another big thanks to my parents for always doing what it took to help me get to this point. Thank you to all the coaches that have been in contact with me. Lastly, thank you to the coaching staff at USF for believing in me!"
Martinson and Schuett are on New Glarus' boys basketball roster.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!