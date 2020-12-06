Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Alex Nitz, New Glarus trio make college commitments for football

New Glarus-Monticello is scheduled to play football in the alternative fall season in the spring.

In 2019, Schuett was a second-team all-conference choice as a wide receiver in the Capitol South.

Schuett tweeted: ”First off, I would like to thank my mom and dad for always pointing me in the right direction and putting me and my goals first. Second I would like to thank all of the coaches I have ever worked with. You have all pushed me to not only be a better player, but a better person. Lastly, I would like to thank all of the coaches who have put their time in the recruiting process and helping me figure out what I want for the next four years. With all that being said, I am proud to announce I have verbally committed to Simpson College!!”

Walter was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive end in 2019.

Walter tweeted: “To begin, I would like to thank my past coaches for sacrificing their time and effort to not only make me a better athlete, but a better person. I also want to thank all of the coaches who contacted me throughout the recruiting process and helped me make the decision for the future.