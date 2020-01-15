Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Jamel Stone makes college decision for football

Sun Prairie senior Jamel Stone announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Bemidji State University in Minnesota for football.

Stone played defensive back and running back for the Cardinals.

Stone was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Big Eight Conference. He was an honorable-mention choice as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Football team.

He tweeted: “I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to Bemidji State University to further my education and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches.”

Stone also has competed in track and field.

Emmery Korfmacher makes college choice

Monona Grove's Emmery Korfmacher plans to attend Yale University and play women's hockey.

A recognition announcement ceremony has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Monona Grove High School, Monona Grove athletic director Jeffrey Schreiner said Wednesday.

