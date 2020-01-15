You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Jamel Stone makes college decision for football
Sun Prairie senior Jamel Stone announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Bemidji State University in Minnesota for football.

Stone played defensive back and running back for the Cardinals.

Stone was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Big Eight Conference. He was an honorable-mention choice as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Football team.

He tweeted: “I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to Bemidji State University to further my education and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches.”

Stone also has competed in track and field. 

Emmery Korfmacher makes college choice 

Monona Grove's Emmery Korfmacher plans to attend Yale University and play women's hockey. 

A recognition announcement ceremony has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Monona Grove High School, Monona Grove athletic director Jeffrey Schreiner said Wednesday. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

