Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Dom Landphier makes college decision for football; Brady Grayvold departs as Fort Atkinson coach
Sun Prairie-Verona football for turn

Sun Prairie's Dominick Landphier catches a second-quarter touchdown pass.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie senior Dom Landphier announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program. 

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Landphier was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a first-team all-conference pick as a defensive back on the Big Eight Conference team. He was a second-team choice on The Associated Press all-state team and an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

Landphier also played wide receiver for the Cardinals.

He tweeted: “I’m extremely thankful and excited to announce my commitment to Winona State University to continue my athletic and academic career. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates and the Sun Prairie community for helping me get to this point.”

Brady Grayvold steps down as Fort Atkinson football coach 

Brady Grayvold has resigned after two seasons as football coach at Fort Atkinson to join the staff at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, Grayvold and Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney told the Daily Jefferson County Union.

Grayvold went 0-18 with the Blackhawks after spending three years as an assistant at Sun Prairie. He was a two-time NCAA Division III champion as a cornerback at UW-Whitewater, and was a Gagliardi Award semifinalist in 2014.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

