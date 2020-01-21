Prep notes: Sun Prairie's Dom Landphier makes college decision for football; Brady Grayvold departs as Fort Atkinson coach

Sun Prairie senior Dom Landphier announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Landphier was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a first-team all-conference pick as a defensive back on the Big Eight Conference team. He was a second-team choice on The Associated Press all-state team and an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

Landphier also played wide receiver for the Cardinals.

He tweeted: “I’m extremely thankful and excited to announce my commitment to Winona State University to continue my athletic and academic career. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates and the Sun Prairie community for helping me get to this point.”

