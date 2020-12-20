Prep notes: Stoughton's Rudy Detweiler selects UW-Whitewater for football; Vikings' Evelyn Schaefer commits for swimming

Stoughton senior Rudy Detweiler announced on Twitter he has committed to UW-Whitewater and plans to play football.

Detweiler can play inside or outside linebacker.

The 6-foot, 207-pound Detweiler was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger South Conference in 2019. He was an honorable-mention selection as a linebacker on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area football team in 2019.

Stoughton didn’t play football in the WIAA fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled to play football in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring (2021).

Detweiler also competes in wrestling and is a state qualifier.

Detweiler tweeted: “After lots of consideration, I’d like to announce that I’m committing to play football at UW-Whitewater. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends who helped me get here. I’d also like to thank all of the other college coaches for the opportunity to play at the next level. Ready to get to work. #Pound the Rock.”

Stoughton’s Evelyn Schaefer makes decision for swimming