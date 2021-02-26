 Skip to main content
Prep notes: Sauk Prairie athletes commit for football; McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek earns boys soccer coaching honor
Prep notes: Sauk Prairie athletes commit for football; McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek earns boys soccer coaching honor

Three Sauk Prairie senior athletes were scheduled to have a commitment ceremony Friday afternoon, celebrating their college decisions and plans to continue playing football.

Isaac Breunig (UW-Eau Claire), Owen Diehl (UW-Stout) and Ethan Gibbs (UW-Whitewater) have committed to state universities and plan to compete in football, according to information provided by Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer.

The ceremony was scheduled for Sauk Prairie’s Leahy Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Boyer.

Masks and social distancing were required.

McFarland’s Brett Ogorzalek receives honor

McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek was selected to receive the 2019-20 Central Section boys soccer coach of the year award from the National Federation of High School Associations.

The NFHS coaches association advisory committee, in collaboration with its member state associations, chooses coaches for state, sectional and national recognition each year.

Ogorzalek was nominated by the WIAA to receive the award. The NFHS selected him as the recipient, according to a NFHS letter received by Ogorzalek.

Criteria included performance during the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy.

The Central Section includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

