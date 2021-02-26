Prep notes: Sauk Prairie athletes commit for football; McFarland's Brett Ogorzalek earns boys soccer coaching honor

Three Sauk Prairie senior athletes were scheduled to have a commitment ceremony Friday afternoon, celebrating their college decisions and plans to continue playing football.

Isaac Breunig (UW-Eau Claire), Owen Diehl (UW-Stout) and Ethan Gibbs (UW-Whitewater) have committed to state universities and plan to compete in football, according to information provided by Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer.

The ceremony was scheduled for Sauk Prairie’s Leahy Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Boyer.

Masks and social distancing were required.

McFarland’s Brett Ogorzalek receives honor

McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek was selected to receive the 2019-20 Central Section boys soccer coach of the year award from the National Federation of High School Associations.

The NFHS coaches association advisory committee, in collaboration with its member state associations, chooses coaches for state, sectional and national recognition each year.

Ogorzalek was nominated by the WIAA to receive the award. The NFHS selected him as the recipient, according to a NFHS letter received by Ogorzalek.