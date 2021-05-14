Prep notes: Reedsburg selects Calvin Zenz as football coach

Calvin Zenz, who’s been the Columbus football coach since 2017, has been named Reedsburg’s football coach, Zenz confirmed Friday.

Columbus finished the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring with a 5-1 record, defeating Beloit Turner, Clinton, Edgerton, Walworth Big Foot, New Glarus/Monticello and dropping a 17-14 decision to Lodi.

Columbus finished ninth-ranked among medium-sized schools in the final WisSports.net coaches’ football poll.

Zenz had been an assistant (offensive coordinator) on Scott Hilber’s staff in Columbus, and took over as head coach in 2017 after Hilber stepped down following the 2016 season when Columbus was 11-1 and reached the third round of the playoffs.

Columbus was 2-7 in 2017, 1-8 in 2018 and 6-4 (including a postseason berth) in 2019.

Columbus didn’t play in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, electing to play in the alternate season.

Reedsburg finished 2-5 in the fall, 2020 season. Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich served as interim co-coaches. They were hired last June.

Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager was out of the office and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.