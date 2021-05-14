 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep notes: Reedsburg selects Calvin Zenz as football coach
0 comments

Prep notes: Reedsburg selects Calvin Zenz as football coach

  • 0
Calvin Zenz

Columbus coach Calvin Zenz talks to his team during Tuesday's practice.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Calvin Zenz, who’s been the Columbus football coach since 2017, has been named Reedsburg’s football coach, Zenz confirmed Friday.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Columbus finished the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring with a 5-1 record, defeating Beloit Turner, Clinton, Edgerton, Walworth Big Foot, New Glarus/Monticello and dropping a 17-14 decision to Lodi.

Columbus finished ninth-ranked among medium-sized schools in the final WisSports.net coaches’ football poll.

Calvin Zenz MUG

Zenz

Zenz had been an assistant (offensive coordinator) on Scott Hilber’s staff in Columbus, and took over as head coach in 2017 after Hilber stepped down following the 2016 season when Columbus was 11-1 and reached the third round of the playoffs. 

Columbus was 2-7 in 2017, 1-8 in 2018 and 6-4 (including a postseason berth) in 2019.

Columbus didn’t play in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, electing to play in the alternate season.

Reedsburg finished 2-5 in the fall, 2020 season. Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich served as interim co-coaches. They were hired last June.

Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager was out of the office and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Final football rankings

Sun Prairie (6-0) finished second-ranked behind No. 1 Fond du Lac (7-0) among large-sized schools in the final WisSports.net coaches’ football poll.

Waunakee (6-0) was fourth and DeForest (6-1) finished seventh.

Greendale (7-0) was No. 1 among the medium-sized schools. Stoughton (5-2) was second, Lodi (6-0) fourth, Monroe (5-0) fifth, Columbus (5-1) ninth and Jefferson (4-1) 10th.

Among the small-sized schools, Omro (7-0) was top-ranked. Belleville (6-1) was sixth.

Wisconsin Heights (4-0) was top-ranked in eight-player football.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics