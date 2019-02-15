Monona Grove senior Sam Hepp announced on Twitter he has committed to Los Angeles Pierce College for football.
The 6-foot-7 Hepp was a first-team selection as a receiver on the Badger South Conference all-conference football team in 2018.
He earned honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team for 2018.
Pierce College is a community college in California.
He tweeted: “I would like to thank my family for the endless amount of support they have given me over these last few years. None of this would have been possible without you guys. I would also like to say thank you to Coach Woods and staff for giving me the opportunity to compete at one of the most elite JUCOs on the West Coast. With that being said, I am excited to announce I have committed to Los Angeles Pierce College.”
Hepp also plays basketball for Monona Grove.
Mariah Kahl set to be honored
Former Wisconsin Heights athlete Mariah Kahl is scheduled to be recognized at halftime of this Thursday’s boys basketball game between Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights in Mazomanie.
The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Kahl established four girls track and field records while in high school, including setting three her senior year. Those marks have been put on the record board at the school and she will be recognized for those accomplishments (100-meter hurdles, 15.84 seconds; 300 hurdles, :45.91; 200-meter dash, :26.1; 400, :59.83).
Kahl currently is a freshman at Edgewood College, where is on the cross country and track and field teams. She is a sprinter and hurdler in track.