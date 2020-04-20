Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Erik Lumpkin, Middleton's Katelyn Graf make college decisions

Madison La Follette senior Erik Lumpkin announced on Twitter that he has committed to North Dakota State College of Science and plans to play football.
The 5-foot-10, 250-pound Lumpkin was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference last fall.
Lumpkin, a defensive tackle, was named to the Madison All-City team as a defensive lineman.
He received honorable-mention recognition as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area football team.
North Dakota State College of Science is an NJCAA program in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
He tweeted: “First off, I am very grateful to all the coaches who have put their time and effort into recruiting me. It has been my dream to play football at the next level. I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for supporting me throughout my football career at La Follette. I want to give special thanks to Coach Swanny (Scott Swanson), Coach Bernie and Coach Amara. I appreciate everything you have done for me, more than you can imagine. And, of course, my mom! I appreciate you the most and none of this would be possible without you. With that being said … I am excited to announce that I will be committing to North Dakota State College of Science!”
According to a tweet from Madison La Follette football, the list of Lancers to commit to colleges includes (most of these have been reported by the State Journal): Erik Lumpkin (NDSCS), Dakovin Prather (Northern State University), David Gray (Ellsworth), Jaylend Brown and George Stoeberl (Ripon), Mason Saunders and Charlie Kunkel (UW-Oshkosh), Luke Vitale (Winona State), Andrew Rajkovich (UW-La Crosse) and Ben Probst (UW-Platteville, for basketball).
Middleton’s Katelyn Graf makes college decision for softball
Middleton senior Katelyn Graf has committed to Viterbo University and plans to play softball, her father, Tex Graf, confirmed in an email.
Katelyn Graf is expected to play outfield and first base at Viterbo.
Viterbo is an NAIA program in La Crosse.
