Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Erik Lumpkin, Middleton's Katelyn Graf make college decisions

He tweeted: “First off, I am very grateful to all the coaches who have put their time and effort into recruiting me. It has been my dream to play football at the next level. I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for supporting me throughout my football career at La Follette. I want to give special thanks to Coach Swanny (Scott Swanson), Coach Bernie and Coach Amara. I appreciate everything you have done for me, more than you can imagine. And, of course, my mom! I appreciate you the most and none of this would be possible without you. With that being said … I am excited to announce that I will be committing to North Dakota State College of Science!”