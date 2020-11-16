Prep notes: Edgerton's Konner Knauf makes college decision for football

Knauf tweeted recently: “First, I would like to thank God for guiding me throughout the recruiting process and through life itself. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for the sacrifices they have made for me and the endless amount of love and support they have given me not only throughout the recruiting process, but throughout life as a whole. Third, I would like to thank the Edgerton community for welcoming me with open arms for my senior year. I’d also like to thank the Stoughton community for the support over the years. I’d like to thank all of my friends and teammates for supporting me every step of the way. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Altenburg, Prahl, Maves, O’Brien, Lietz and every other coach that has helped me become the person and player I am today. With all that being said, I would like to announce that I am 100% committed to Dordt University! Go Defenders!”