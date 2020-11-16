Prep notes: Edgerton's Konner Knauf makes college decision for football

Edgerton senior Konner Knauf announced on Twitter that he has committed to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, and plans to play football.
Knauf transferred to Edgerton after attending Stoughton High School.
Knauf was a first-team all-conference selection as a wide receiver for Stoughton in the Badger South Conference in 2019. He was an honorable-mention choice as a receiver on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area football team in 2019.
Knauf tweeted recently: “First, I would like to thank God for guiding me throughout the recruiting process and through life itself. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for the sacrifices they have made for me and the endless amount of love and support they have given me not only throughout the recruiting process, but throughout life as a whole. Third, I would like to thank the Edgerton community for welcoming me with open arms for my senior year. I’d also like to thank the Stoughton community for the support over the years. I’d like to thank all of my friends and teammates for supporting me every step of the way. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Altenburg, Prahl, Maves, O’Brien, Lietz and every other coach that has helped me become the person and player I am today. With all that being said, I would like to announce that I am 100% committed to Dordt University! Go Defenders!”
He was among other area athletes to recently make college decisions, including.
DeForest’s Ava Boehning has committed to the University of Missouri-St. Louis for fall, 2021, and plans to compete in women’s swimming, according to information provided by DeForest athletic director Rick Henert.
Waunakee senior defender Audrey Deppen has committed to Lawrence University and plans to compete in women’s soccer, according to a Twitter announcement by Waunakee Girls Soccer.
Sun Prairie’s Carter Wambach announced on Twitter that he has committed to McHenry County College in Illinois and plans to play baseball.
Wambach is an infielder and pitcher.
He tweeted: “I am excited to announce I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at McHenry County College! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for all the support I have received over the years, and especially my father for everything he has done for me.”
