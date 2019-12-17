Prep notes: Edgerton's Ben Wileman makes college choice for football; Edgerton football coach Mike Gregory steps down

Edgerton senior linebacker Ben Wileman announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota for football.
The commitment is as a preferred walk-on.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Wileman was a first-team all-conference selection as an inside linebacker and as an offensive lineman in the Rock Valley Conference.
He was a first-team choice as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School all-state team.
He helped lead Edgerton to a share of the Rock Valley title with Evansville.
He tweeted: “I would like to thank my friends, family and the entire community of Edgerton for being my biggest supporters throughout my last four years of high school athletics. I would personally like to thank my dad for coaching me throughout my youth football career and proving to me that with hard work, you can truly accomplish anything. I want to thank coach Fleck, coach Schaekel, coach Hendrickson and the entire coaching staff for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel at home! With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota.”
Edgerton’s Mike Gregory steps down
Mike Gregory has resigned as the Edgerton football coach.
Gregory resigned last week after 21 years as football coach, according to a Janesville Gazette report.
Gregory directed Edgerton to a share of the Rock Valley Conference with Evansville. Conference coach of the year honors went to Gregory and Evansville’s Ron Grovesteen for this past season.
Gregory, who hopes to spend more time with his family and believes he leaves the program in good shape for the next coach, compiled a career record of 93-93, which included two conference championships, 11 WIAA postseason appearances and a berth in a Division 4 quarterfinal game in 2018, according to the Gazette report.
Gregory plans to continue as baseball coach.